 Wednesday, May 20, 2020 63.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Bradley County Officials Allow Those Who Have Failed To Appear To Get New Court Date

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Law enforcement agencies in Bradley County are offering an opportunity for misdemeanor Failure To Appear (FTA) offenders to “hit the reset button.” These offenders will be given the opportunity from 9 to 4 p.m. next Tuesday through Friday to report to the Bradley County Brian K. Smith Inmate Workhouse in order to receive their new court date.

Officials said, "With the COVID-19 pandemic situation continuing to improve, Bradley County and the city of Cleveland are beginning to return to normal. As the justice system opens more fully and the cases from the last several months are processed, it is important that law enforcement and prosecutors work proactively to make sure that the jail and courts are not overwhelmed during the first few weeks of reopening.

"BCSO Sheriff Steve Lawson, CPD Chief Mark Gibson and District Attorney General Steve Crump have come together to offer an opportunity for any misdemeanor FTA offenders to come to the Bradley County Justice Center and have their cases reset on the docket without having to go to jail.

"No defendant who appears to have his/her case reset will be arrested for their misdemeanor, but will have their cases reset for a future date. This will also serve as a proactive measure to lower the influx of inmates and court appearances that quickly accumulate when the time comes for social-distancing guidelines to be lifted."

Sheriff Lawson said, “Our community has been very fortunate to not have experienced as many confirmed case numbers of COVID-19 as so many others have. As we begin looking ahead to when our procedures return to normal, we want to make sure that we stay safe and do not overwhelm either the jail or the court system by the coming surge of people.”

Chief Gibson said, “We are working together to progressively return to normal in a way that helps everyone. This event will help move toward that goal.”

 

“Those who take this opportunity to be responsible and work towards good citizenship will be given additional consideration when their cases are heard in the future,” says District Attorney General Crump. “This gives defendants who have failed to appear as required an opportunity to ‘hit the reset button’ on their cases and help themselves and the justice system at the same time.”

 

Bradley County’s “Hit the Reset Button Week” will take place at the Brian K. Smith Inmate Workhouse 9-4 p.m. beginning Tuesday, May 26 until Friday, May 29. Anyone with an outstanding misdemeanor FTA in Bradley County is encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. All appropriate social distancing guidelines will be followed during the course of this four-day event.

 


May 20, 2020

Hamilton County Has 43 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Stay At 13; Nashville Has 4 More Deaths

May 20, 2020

Bradley County Officials Allow Those Who Have Failed To Appear To Get New Court Date

May 20, 2020

Downtown Alliance Giving Extra Time To Pay Assessments Without Penalties; Finalizing Office Location


Hamilton County on Wednesday reported 43 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 447. Deaths remain at 13. Four more people in Nashville have died from the virus - a 78-year-old ... (click for more)

Law enforcement agencies in Bradley County are offering an opportunity for misdemeanor Failure To Appear (FTA) offenders to “hit the reset button.” These offenders will be given the opportunity ... (click for more)

Property owners within the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance (formerly Business Improvement District) now have until June 30 to pay their assessment. While a late fee would normally be applied ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 43 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Stay At 13; Nashville Has 4 More Deaths

Hamilton County on Wednesday reported 43 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 447. Deaths remain at 13. Four more people in Nashville have died from the virus - a 78-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman, all of whom had underlying health conditions. There have now been 50 people die in Nashville of confirmed coronavirus. ... (click for more)

Bradley County Officials Allow Those Who Have Failed To Appear To Get New Court Date

Law enforcement agencies in Bradley County are offering an opportunity for misdemeanor Failure To Appear (FTA) offenders to “hit the reset button.” These offenders will be given the opportunity from 9 to 4 p.m. next Tuesday through Friday to report to the Bradley County Brian K. Smith Inmate Workhouse in order to receive their new court date. Officials said, "With the COVID-19 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Are The Great Doctors Leaving Erlanger?

Oh Erlanger, please not Dr. Devlin; and I should ask, not Dr. Devlin too? Dr. Devlin was/is legendary. Is it past time now for the board of directors to get a firm handle on a one-of-a-kind specialist, like Dr. Devlin, that served with heart and mind suddenly gone and the public learn after the fact? Is Erlanger's goal to send we local taxpayers out of state for special ... (click for more)

An Announcement To Our Communities From Your Healthcare Leaders

As our region begins to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage businesses and community members to continue to follow governmental requirements and CDC guidelines to keep their employees and our residents safe from exposure to the virus. Our leaders and medical staffs continue to monitor the situation and partner with local government and public health offices in ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Again Sets Records in Latest Academic Progress Rates

The NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Rate (APR) data Wednesday, and multiple Tennessee sports posted record scores. Every Division I sports team across the nation calculates its APR each academic year, like a report card. Scholarship student-athletes each semester earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. Data released ... (click for more)

Mocs Shatter GPA Marks In Spring Semester

The unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic has presented many different challenges for all of us. How colleges and universities operate changed dramatically in the last half of the spring 2020 semester. The cancellation of in-person classes, along with winter and spring NCAA competition had a tremendous impact on student-athletes across the country. Considering all of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors