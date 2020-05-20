 Thursday, May 21, 2020 61.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hamilton County Has 43 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Stay At 13; Nashville Has 4 More Deaths

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Hamilton County on Wednesday reported 43 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 447. Deaths remain at 13.

Four more people in Nashville have died from the virus - a 78-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman, all of whom had underlying health conditions.There have now been 50 people die in Nashville of confirmed coronavirus.

Nashville has a total number of 4,504 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 114 in the past 24 hours.

There are now 309 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee - up four since Tuesday.

Cases are up 154 to 18,532.

Hospitalizations increased 17 to 1,515.

Shelby County has 3,726 cases - up from 3,681, and remains at 85 deaths.

Bledsoe County is at 607 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 84 cases with one death. 

Rhea County is up to 13 cases and no deaths.

Marion County now has 35 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County is at 9 cases. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 43 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 125 cases and 12 deaths. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus and accounts for all the deaths in the county. 

Monroe County jumped to 53 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 14 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 769 cases and now has 41 deaths.

There are 488 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County remains at five deaths and 319 cases.

 


