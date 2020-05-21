Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 15-21:

05-15-20

Thomas, William Jackson, 45, of 106 Bluebird Road, Ringgold, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and giving false name to officers.

Gonzalez, Carlos Galvez, 28, of 5317 Oakdale Avenue, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of driving without a license.

05-16-20

Stanley, Terry Lee, 55, of 600 County Road 331, Sweetwater, TN arrested on charge of disorderly conduct.

Colbert, Kenya Mondale, 43, of 881 Cross Street, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to maintain lane.

05-19-20

Cecil, Kevin Eugene, 53, of 129 Edgeman Circle, Ringgold, GA arrested on charges of battery and 3rd degree cruelty to children.

05-20-20

Webb, Jacob Alex, 22, of 110 Robin Lane, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of fugitive status for aggravated assault out of Walker County, GA.