 Thursday, May 21, 2020 60.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey Announces $57,554 Award To Address COVID-19 Pandemic In Tennessee

Thursday, May 21, 2020
U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Thursday announced that Hamilton County received $57,554 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.  
 
The grant is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump.  Other jurisdictions can determine if they are eligible for funds and may apply immediately by visiting this website.  The Justice Department is moving quickly, awarding grants on a rolling basis and aiming to have funds available for drawdown as soon as possible after receiving applications. 
 
“As this country continues to fight COVID-19, our office remains committed to deterring, investigating, and prosecuting those who seek to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic.  This funding will help many of the communities struggling in these trying times and provide some much-needed relief to our district,” said U.S.
Attorney Overbey.   
 
“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering    reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Office of Justice Programs.  “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.” 
 
The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude using these funds for dealing with COVID-19.  Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.  
 
Agencies eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding.  Local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations. 
 
 

May 21, 2020

Police Blotter: Vine Street Man Wants Drone Away From His Property; "Contractor" Pedals Away With $400 Chainsaw

May 21, 2020

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey Announces $57,554 Award To Address COVID-19 Pandemic In Tennessee

May 21, 2020

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 15-21


A man on Vine Street reported suspicious activity. He said two black males were flying a drone in the back yard of his residence. He said while the drone was being flown, his son touched it. ... (click for more)

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Thursday announced that Hamilton County received $57,554 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 15-21: 05-15-20 Thomas, William Jackson, 45, of 106 Bluebird Road, Ringgold, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Vine Street Man Wants Drone Away From His Property; "Contractor" Pedals Away With $400 Chainsaw

A man on Vine Street reported suspicious activity. He said two black males were flying a drone in the back yard of his residence. He said while the drone was being flown, his son touched it. Afterward, the pair and drone left the scene to an unknown location. * * * A woman on Jeffery Lane said her boyfriend took her prepaid card and used the $5 left on it. She said a female ... (click for more)

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey Announces $57,554 Award To Address COVID-19 Pandemic In Tennessee

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Thursday announced that Hamilton County received $57,554 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. The grant is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jefferson Heights Residents Need Relief From Nearby Homeless Encampment

Jefferson Heights in Chattanooga’s Southside is a close-knit community that represents a throwback to family-oriented neighborhoods from years ago. Residents regularly visit on front porches, congregate at the local park and share produce from tending to the area’s community garden. There is also a Jefferson Heights online message board to keep everyone connected, announcing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Is In Chaos

I have never heard of a “penumbra.” When a senior member of Erlanger’s medical staff used it in a sentence, it made no sense to me. Later, another Erlanger surgeon explained to that at the onset of a stroke in the brain, that is why every second counts in a race to the emergency room because the “penumbra” is vital in treatment. A stroke occurs when blood gets access to the brain ... (click for more)

Sports

Boyd's Speedway Shuts Down Weekly Racing Operations Until Late June

For unbeknownst reasons, Boyd's Speedway has pulled the plug on their scheduled weekly racing program until late June. The track, one of the first to reopen fansless this month, upon a national spotlight, amidst the COVID19 pandemic, welcomed back racefans, just last Saturday, for the first time in the grandstands with Social Distancing protocols in place. The racing programs ... (click for more)

UT Again Sets Records in Latest Academic Progress Rates

The NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Rate (APR) data Wednesday, and multiple Tennessee sports posted record scores. Every Division I sports team across the nation calculates its APR each academic year, like a report card. Scholarship student-athletes each semester earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. Data released ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors