Health Department Closes Bonnyshire Testing Site; Moves To 4 Schools

Thursday, May 21, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department is closing their COVID-19 testing site at the Bonnyshire Emissions Testing Center and relocating this service to four different Hamilton County schools: Brainerd High School, East Lake Academy, Hardy Elementary, and Orchard Knob Elementary.

 

The move comes about as vehicle emissions testing prepares to resume across the state.

The Health Department would like to thank its partner Opus Inspections for allowing use of the facility.

 

“Since launching our COVID-19 testing on April 3rd, we have tested several thousand people through our Bonnyshire site,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Our new locations are centrally located within the most populated area of the county and will allow us to test thousands more. The new sites will be easily accessed by walk-up, drive-up, or by public transportation.”

 

None of the testing will occur inside the school buildings. Testing will be performed in drive-through or walk-up tents in the parking lots. The Chattanooga Police Department will continue to provide traffic support at each site.

 

Each of the new sites will operate between 7 a.m.-11 a.m. No appointment is required, no physician referral necessary, and no symptoms need be present. Walk-ups and drive-ups are allowed. All testing is free.

 

Officials said, "Please do not call the Hamilton County Department of Education about this service. All questions should be directed to the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383."

 

Hardy Elementary School - 2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406

 

Monday-Sunday the following dates:

(Tuesday-Sunday the week of Memorial Day)

Hours: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

 

May 26-May 31

June 8- June 14

June 22-June 28

July 6- July 12

July 20-July 26

 

 

East Lake Academy of Fine Arts - 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407

 

Monday-Friday the following dates:

Hours: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

 

May 26- May 29

June 8- June 12

June 22- June 26

July 6 - July 10

July 20- July 24

 

 

Brainerd High School - 1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

 

Monday-Sunday the following dates:

Hours: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

 

June 1 - June 7

June 15-June 21

June 29- July 5

July 13-July 19

July 27-August 2

 

Orchard Knob Elementary School - 2000 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

 

Monday-Friday the following dates:

Hours: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

 

June 1- June 5

June 15-June 19

June 29- July 3

July 13-July 17

July 27- July 31

 

The new COVID-19 testing sites will operate through July 2020.

 

For questions about COVID-19 testing and information, call the COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383.

 

For information about Tennessee resuming emissions testing, visit their website.


Signal Mountain Commission Not Yet Ready To Open Pool, Gym; Rainbow Lake Parking Area Reopened

May 21, 2020

Signal Mountain Vice Mayor Amy Speek Moving, Leaving Council

May 21, 2020

Georgia Has 1,775 Coronavirus Deaths - Up 78; It Has 862 More Cases To Bring The Total Past 40,000


After a full day meeting devoted to discussing the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget proposed by Town Manager Boyd Veal, Signal Mountain Commissioners ended the meeting talking about how the town ... (click for more)

There will be a vacancy on the Signal Mountain Town Council beginning in July. Due to a move out of state, Vice Mayor Amy Speek’s last council meeting will be on July 13. City Manager Boyd ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,775 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 78 more since Wednesday. The confirmed cases are now at 40,663 ... (click for more)



Signal Mountain Commission Not Yet Ready To Open Pool, Gym; Rainbow Lake Parking Area Reopened

After a full day meeting devoted to discussing the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget proposed by Town Manager Boyd Veal, Signal Mountain Commissioners ended the meeting talking about how the town and recreation facilities will operate as the coronavirus threat continues. The budget will be formally presented for a vote at the next regularly scheduled council meeting on June 8. ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Vice Mayor Amy Speek Moving, Leaving Council

There will be a vacancy on the Signal Mountain Town Council beginning in July. Due to a move out of state, Vice Mayor Amy Speek’s last council meeting will be on July 13. City Manager Boyd Veal said that, according to the charter, if a council member is not a resident of the town for a period of 60 days, they must forfeit their position on the council. The council then has ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jefferson Heights Residents Need Relief From Nearby Homeless Encampment

Jefferson Heights in Chattanooga’s Southside is a close-knit community that represents a throwback to family-oriented neighborhoods from years ago. Residents regularly visit on front porches, congregate at the local park and share produce from tending to the area’s community garden. There is also a Jefferson Heights online message board to keep everyone connected, announcing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Is In Chaos

I have never heard of a “penumbra.” When a senior member of Erlanger’s medical staff used it in a sentence, it made no sense to me. Later, another Erlanger surgeon explained to that at the onset of a stroke in the brain, that is why every second counts in a race to the emergency room because the “penumbra” is vital in treatment. A stroke occurs when blood gets access to the brain ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Announces 2020 Cross Country Schedule

The Chattanooga men’s and women’s cross country team is ready to return to campus and get the season started. Head coach Andy Meyer announced Thursday a competitive slate this season. “We are certainly looking forward to racing this fall after the cancellation of the spring season for us,” Meyer said. “It will have been nine months or so since some of the kids have raced competitively.” ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Volleyball Signs 5 Freshmen

Cleveland State Volleyball has welcomed five freshmen to its 2020 roster. Head Volleyball Coach Alizabeth Atnip looks forward to seeing what this recruiting class can contribute in her second season at the helm. She said,“Our recruiting class of 2020 promises to be dynamic on all levels. We have a well- rounded group of players incoming and I expect them to make a big impact. ... (click for more)


