No Lottery Needed For School Age Child Care Sites

Registration for School Age Child Care in Hamilton County Schools this summer finished with no need to hold a lottery to fill slots at the sites. Approximately 400 children were registered at the planned 25 locations for this summer. 

 

Five sites went over the 25 student limit in registrations, but officials have already worked with parents at those locations to move children to other sites to get all children registered into a program for the summer.

 

School-aged child care in Hamilton County Schools will begin on June 1, and will be expanded to 25 school site locations this year.  The additional sites will help to keep the number of children at each site lower than summer programs in the past.  The number of children at each location is limited to 25 children.  The smaller number of children will help to provide the safest environment possible for children, staff, and families. 

 

For additional safety precautions, no field trips will be taken during the 2020 summer program. 

 

Parents should keep students at home who are exhibiting symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath, sneezing, runny nose, fever, vomiting, or diarrhea in the 24 hours before a scheduled day a child is to spend in the Child Care Program.

A child must have no fever without medication to reduce the fever for 24 hours before returning. Students will be required to have temperatures taken upon arrival at the sites each day.  Students with a temperature above 100 will not be permitted to attend that day. Children who begin to display symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath, sneezing, runny nose, fever, vomiting, or diarrhea while in care will be required to be picked up.  Children will wash their hands or use hand sanitizer numerous times throughout the day.


Signal Mountain Commission Not Yet Ready To Open Pool, Gym; Rainbow Lake Parking Area Reopened

Signal Mountain Vice Mayor Amy Speek Moving, Leaving Council

Georgia Has 1,775 Coronavirus Deaths - Up 78; It Has 862 More Cases To Bring The Total Past 40,000


Signal Mountain Commission Not Yet Ready To Open Pool, Gym; Rainbow Lake Parking Area Reopened

After a full day meeting devoted to discussing the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget proposed by Town Manager Boyd Veal, Signal Mountain Commissioners ended the meeting talking about how the town and recreation facilities will operate as the coronavirus threat continues. The budget will be formally presented for a vote at the next regularly scheduled council meeting on June 8. ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Vice Mayor Amy Speek Moving, Leaving Council

There will be a vacancy on the Signal Mountain Town Council beginning in July. Due to a move out of state, Vice Mayor Amy Speek’s last council meeting will be on July 13. City Manager Boyd Veal said that, according to the charter, if a council member is not a resident of the town for a period of 60 days, they must forfeit their position on the council. The council then has ... (click for more)

Jefferson Heights Residents Need Relief From Nearby Homeless Encampment

Jefferson Heights in Chattanooga’s Southside is a close-knit community that represents a throwback to family-oriented neighborhoods from years ago. Residents regularly visit on front porches, congregate at the local park and share produce from tending to the area’s community garden. There is also a Jefferson Heights online message board to keep everyone connected, announcing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Is In Chaos

I have never heard of a “penumbra.” When a senior member of Erlanger’s medical staff used it in a sentence, it made no sense to me. Later, another Erlanger surgeon explained to that at the onset of a stroke in the brain, that is why every second counts in a race to the emergency room because the “penumbra” is vital in treatment. A stroke occurs when blood gets access to the brain ... (click for more)

UTC Announces 2020 Cross Country Schedule

The Chattanooga men’s and women’s cross country team is ready to return to campus and get the season started. Head coach Andy Meyer announced Thursday a competitive slate this season. “We are certainly looking forward to racing this fall after the cancellation of the spring season for us,” Meyer said. “It will have been nine months or so since some of the kids have raced competitively.” ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Volleyball Signs 5 Freshmen

Cleveland State Volleyball has welcomed five freshmen to its 2020 roster. Head Volleyball Coach Alizabeth Atnip looks forward to seeing what this recruiting class can contribute in her second season at the helm. She said,“Our recruiting class of 2020 promises to be dynamic on all levels. We have a well- rounded group of players incoming and I expect them to make a big impact. ... (click for more)


