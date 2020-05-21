No Lottery Needed For School Age Child Care Sites

Registration for School Age Child Care in Hamilton County Schools this summer finished with no need to hold a lottery to fill slots at the sites. Approximately 400 children were registered at the planned 25 locations for this summer.

Five sites went over the 25 student limit in registrations, but officials have already worked with parents at those locations to move children to other sites to get all children registered into a program for the summer.

School-aged child care in Hamilton County Schools will begin on June 1, and will be expanded to 25 school site locations this year. The additional sites will help to keep the number of children at each site lower than summer programs in the past. The number of children at each location is limited to 25 children. The smaller number of children will help to provide the safest environment possible for children, staff, and families.

For additional safety precautions, no field trips will be taken during the 2020 summer program.

Parents should keep students at home who are exhibiting symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath, sneezing, runny nose, fever, vomiting, or diarrhea in the 24 hours before a scheduled day a child is to spend in the Child Care Program.

A child must have no fever without medication to reduce the fever for 24 hours before returning. Students will be required to have temperatures taken upon arrival at the sites each day. Students with a temperature above 100 will not be permitted to attend that day. Children who begin to display symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath, sneezing, runny nose, fever, vomiting, or diarrhea while in care will be required to be picked up. Children will wash their hands or use hand sanitizer numerous times throughout the day.