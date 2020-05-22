Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BACON, JUSTIN FRANKLIN
61 NEWMAN DR Rossville, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGG STALKING
AGG STALKING
---
BROWN, JESSICA
808 W. 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
---
BYNUM, BRANDON SR
808 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
---
CORTES, VERA R
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COTTER, SARA ABIGALE
1303 DREAM CATCHER WAY HIXSON, 37333
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF BUPRENORPHINE ( SUBUTEX )FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE
6141 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CRAWL, DAVONIA LACHELLE
2004 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062950
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE
2004 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ELLIS, DEQUAN LAMAR
BUDGETEL HOTEL EAST RIDGE, 30153
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FOSTER, GARY WAYNE
1237 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - FOURTH OFFENSE
---
GOINS, BRANDEN LEE
8076 CHASE HUNTER TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GREER, COREY JAMMAL
2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL
BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500 (AUTO)
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500
OPERATION OF UNLAWFUL CHOP SHOP
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
UNAUTHORIZED SALE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
---
HARRIS, TERI MICHELLE
374 CARROL DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
---
HIXSON, AMBER JANE
5459 OAKDALE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HURST, JOHN SPENCER
114 A SIGNAL POINT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
---
JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE
6208 WEEKS FIELD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, KEVIN A
1744 SANTA BARBAR CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, WILLIAM V
1810 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAUL)
---
KRISTOF, ROBERT EDWARD
7732 OLD LEE HWY OOTHWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
LAWSON, JAMES SCOTT
1603 MARY DUPRE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER
4701 BILL JONES RD APISON, 373029507
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OVER 2500
VANDALISM OVER 2500
---
LEWIS, CARLA DEE
104 A ANDERSON AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LEWIS, ISAIAH
8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEWIS, RICKEEDA NICALE
1663 DODSON VE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
LOFTON, WILLIAM KEVIN
4923 CAMERON LN Chattanooga, 374112538
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOPEZ-PEREZ, EFRAIN
3509 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MANGHANE, KEATON
2703 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
---
MCCLAIN, CANDICE NICOLE
503 ELY RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MILLARD, TYLER J
123 MILLSAPS LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
MITCHELL, DATHAN LAMONT
2004 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MORGAN, HUNTER DREW
10475 QUARTER HORSE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MURRAY, KASEY D
800 CALDONIA ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MURRELL, JAMES A
5750 LAKE RESORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENSE 2ND OFFENSE
---
NEWMAN, DAVID LEE
1949 HOMEAWAY NORTH PORT BLVD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDR $1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY
310 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
---
RODGERS, DONALD LEON
159 DAL BROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RUCKER, ALVONTAY
704 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
SMITH, JARVIS LAJUAN
14016 CINNAMON TRAIL BAKEWELL, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
SPURGEON, CHARLES D
5237 DONLYN LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SUTTLES, PHILIX JAMES
402 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
THOMPSON, CHARLIE RAMON
32019 HEDGEROW DR WESLEY CHAPEL, 33543
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TUCKER, KAMRYN JAY JUAN
4211 DAVIS LN HIXSON, 37413
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATIO
---
VACCHIANO, DESTINY LEIGH
450 SCMITT RD LOT 34 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435054
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
146 BLAKEMORE CIR JOHNSON CITY, 376045974
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SEIDEL, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
