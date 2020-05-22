Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BACON, JUSTIN FRANKLIN

61 NEWMAN DR Rossville, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGG STALKING

AGG STALKING

---

BROWN, JESSICA

808 W. 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

---

BYNUM, BRANDON SR

808 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

---

CORTES, VERA R

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

COTTER, SARA ABIGALE

1303 DREAM CATCHER WAY HIXSON, 37333

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF BUPRENORPHINE ( SUBUTEX )FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE

6141 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CRAWL, DAVONIA LACHELLE

2004 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062950

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE

2004 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ELLIS, DEQUAN LAMAR

BUDGETEL HOTEL EAST RIDGE, 30153

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

FOSTER, GARY WAYNE

1237 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - FOURTH OFFENSE

---

GOINS, BRANDEN LEE

8076 CHASE HUNTER TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GREER, COREY JAMMAL

2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL

BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500 (AUTO)

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500

OPERATION OF UNLAWFUL CHOP SHOP

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

UNAUTHORIZED SALE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

---

HARRIS, TERI MICHELLE

374 CARROL DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

---

HIXSON, AMBER JANE

5459 OAKDALE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HURST, JOHN SPENCER

114 A SIGNAL POINT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

---

JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE

6208 WEEKS FIELD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JOHNSON, KEVIN A

1744 SANTA BARBAR CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JOHNSON, WILLIAM V

1810 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAUL)

---

KRISTOF, ROBERT EDWARD

7732 OLD LEE HWY OOTHWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

LAWSON, JAMES SCOTT

1603 MARY DUPRE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER

4701 BILL JONES RD APISON, 373029507

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OVER 2500

VANDALISM OVER 2500

---

LEWIS, CARLA DEE

104 A ANDERSON AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

LEWIS, ISAIAH

8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEWIS, RICKEEDA NICALE

1663 DODSON VE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

LOFTON, WILLIAM KEVIN

4923 CAMERON LN Chattanooga, 374112538

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LOPEZ-PEREZ, EFRAIN

3509 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MANGHANE, KEATON

2703 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)

---

MCCLAIN, CANDICE NICOLE

503 ELY RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

MILLARD, TYLER J

123 MILLSAPS LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

MITCHELL, DATHAN LAMONT

2004 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MORGAN, HUNTER DREW

10475 QUARTER HORSE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MURRAY, KASEY D

800 CALDONIA ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MURRELL, JAMES A

5750 LAKE RESORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENSE 2ND OFFENSE

---

NEWMAN, DAVID LEE

1949 HOMEAWAY NORTH PORT BLVD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDR $1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY

310 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

---

RODGERS, DONALD LEON

159 DAL BROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

RUCKER, ALVONTAY

704 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

SMITH, JARVIS LAJUAN

14016 CINNAMON TRAIL BAKEWELL, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

SPURGEON, CHARLES D

5237 DONLYN LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

SUTTLES, PHILIX JAMES

402 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

THOMPSON, CHARLIE RAMON

32019 HEDGEROW DR WESLEY CHAPEL, 33543

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

TUCKER, KAMRYN JAY JUAN

4211 DAVIS LN HIXSON, 37413

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATIO

---

VACCHIANO, DESTINY LEIGH

450 SCMITT RD LOT 34 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON

4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435054

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY

146 BLAKEMORE CIR JOHNSON CITY, 376045974

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BROWN, JESSICA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT BYNUM, BRANDON SR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/30/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CORTES, VERA R

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR COTTER, SARA ABIGALE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CRAWL, DAVONIA LACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/13/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT ELLIS, DEQUAN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/24/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOSTER, GARY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/30/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - FOURTH OFFENSE

GOINS, BRANDEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/03/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500 (AUTO)

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500

OPERATION OF UNLAWFUL CHOP SHOP

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

UNAUTHORIZED SALE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER HIXSON, AMBER JANE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HURST, JOHN SPENCER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/05/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, KEVIN A

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT LAWSON, JAMES SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/19/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/12/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OVER 2500

VANDALISM OVER 2500 LEWIS, CARLA DEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/07/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LEWIS, ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEWIS, RICKEEDA NICALE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MANGHANE, KEATON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA) MILLARD, TYLER J

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/06/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE MITCHELL, DATHAN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT MORGAN, HUNTER DREW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MURRAY, KASEY D

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NEWMAN, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/19/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDR $1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/23/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE SEIDEL, MICHAEL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SMITH, JARVIS LAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)