33 More Die Of Coronavirus In Georgia; Whitfield Has 249 Cases And Walker 94

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 1,808 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 33 more since Thursday.

The confirmed cases are now at 41,482 - up from 40,663 -- an increase of 819.

Hospitalizations are at 7,376 - up 87 since Thursday.

Whitfield County has 29 new cases for a total of 249, and seven deaths.



Walker County has 94, including 10 new cases, and no deaths. Two have been hospitalized. Dade County is at 26 cases - up five - and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 18 new cases for a total of 97 and no deaths. Seven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County is now reporting 24 cases - up four - and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 427 cases and 36 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 224 cases and 14 deaths - up one.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 136 cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,931 cases and 196 deaths - up six in a day. Cobb County has 2,655 cases and 141 deaths - up three. There are now 3,080 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 100 deaths - up four. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,961 cases and still 121 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,7236 cases and remains at 138 deaths.