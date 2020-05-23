 Monday, May 25, 2020 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

14 More Die Of Coronavirus In Tennessee; Hamilton County Lists 1 More Death

Saturday, May 23, 2020

Tennessee has had 14 more coronavirus deaths. The new total is 329.

There were 395 new cases, bringing the total to 19,789.

There were 13 more hospitalizations for a total of 1,573.

Hamilton County lists one more death after holding at 13 for a number of days.

Nashville has two more coronavirus deaths for a total of 54.

Memphis remains at 92 deaths.

Bledsoe County is at 607 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 91 cases with one death. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 194.

Marion County remains at 35 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 10 cases. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 45 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 133 cases and now 13 deaths. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus. 

Monroe County is now at 56 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 14 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 809 cases and now has 45 deaths.

There are 503 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County remains at five deaths and it has 326 cases.

 

 


May 25, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now At 1,848; 43,400 Cases

May 25, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

May 25, 2020

Walker County Arrest Report For May 18-24


Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now At 1,848; 43,400 Cases

Memorial Day Remembrance 2020

Roy Exum: Memorial Day, 2020

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Dan Fleser: Tennessee In Lock Step With New SEC Athletic Guidelines

