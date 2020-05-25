 Monday, May 25, 2020 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now At 1,848; 43,400 Cases

Monday, May 25, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,848 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 21 more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 43,400 up from 42,902 -  an increase of 498.

Hospitalizations are at 7,507 - up 57 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has four new cases for a total of 283, and seven deaths.  

Walker County has 96, two new ones, and no deaths. Two have been hospitalized. Dade County is at 27 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 105 - up four - cases and no deaths. Eight have been hospitalized. Chattooga County is at 24 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 443 cases and 36 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 228 cases and 14 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 138 cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,080 cases and 199 deaths. Cobb County has 2,795 cases and 146 deaths. There are now 3,305 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 104 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,198 cases and now 121 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,730 cases and is at 140 deaths.


Opinion

Memorial Day Remembrance 2020

Perhaps the terrible toll that has engulfed the greater world community due to the black wave known as COVID 19 brings about an urgent sense of reflection and recollection on the true meaning of Memorial Day. One of the earliest commentaries was provided by Frederick Douglass at Arlington National Cemetery on Decoration Day 1871. He would extol to the crowd to never forget ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Memorial Day, 2020

There is an old Indian proverb that is perhaps my favorite when word reaches me than a man or a woman in uniform perished in combat. On this day where we honor those who died while defending our country’s freedom, I am always reminded, “Good men must die, but death cannot take their names.” Any one who has ever stood post, knows well of the huge risks, the God-wretched intangibles ... (click for more)

Sports

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee In Lock Step With New SEC Athletic Guidelines

KNOXVILLE – The Southeastern Conference will make its first move back toward the playing fields when it allows the resumption of voluntary in-person athletic activities on June 8 on campuses. Tennessee will be lockstep with this first step, which was approved via vote of the schools on Friday. “We’ll continue to follow the guidance from medical experts and health officials ... (click for more)


