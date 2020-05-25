Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now At 1,848; 43,400 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,848 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 21 more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 43,400 up from 42,902 - an increase of 498.

Hospitalizations are at 7,507 - up 57 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has four new cases for a total of 283, and seven deaths.



Walker County has 96, two new ones, and no deaths. Two have been hospitalized. Dade County is at 27 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 105 - up four - cases and no deaths. Eight have been hospitalized. Chattooga County is at 24 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 443 cases and 36 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 228 cases and 14 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 138 cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,080 cases and 199 deaths. Cobb County has 2,795 cases and 146 deaths. There are now 3,305 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 104 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,198 cases and now 121 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,730 cases and is at 140 deaths.