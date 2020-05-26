 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Zoo's Giraffe Herd Has Arrived

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The Chattanooga Zoo announces that the Zoo’s giraffe herd is here. The oldest bull of the herd arrived at the Zoo last Wednesday, and the two younger bulls arrived two days later last Friday.  The whole herd is doing well and acclimating to their new home. officials said.

Through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, the Chattanooga Zoo received three male reticulated giraffes from the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans. The three bulls, five-year-old George, two-year-old Porter and
17-month-old Hardee Star, all lived together as a herd in New Orleans.

All three giraffes were transported to Chattanooga by a professional carrier. "Safely transporting a giraffe, especially across states, requires specialized equipment, planning and expertise," officials said. "The experienced transporter worked with both facilities to ensure the safety and comfort of the animals and carefully planned the best route from New Orleans to Chattanooga, to avoid any low clearances or hazards. The animals arrived safely and the transport went as planned."

Reticulated giraffes are a subspecies of giraffe native to the Horn of Africa. They have a relatively limited range across northern and north-eastern Kenya, with small populations in the southern regions of Somalia and Ethiopia. There are only 15,780 individuals estimated to remain in the wild and are listed as an endangered species by the IUCN Red List. Reticulated giraffes are threatened by habitat deconstruction and poaching. 

"The Chattanooga Zoo is proud to be part of the efforts in saving this species in the wild by participating in the Giraffe SSP. The SSP is a cooperative breeding program along with many other AZA-accredited Zoos to ensure the survival of the species," officials said.

“There are no adequate words to describe what the arrival of giraffes at our zoo means,” says Dardenelle Long, Chattanooga Zoo CEO and president. “This is by far the greatest achievement to date for the little petting zoo that I joined almost 35 years ago. Thanks to our unbelievably talented staff through the years, the leadership and guidance from the Friends of the Zoo board and founders, the support of our city and state, the generosity of our donors and volunteers and the support and love of our entire community, we have achieved a towering feat which few had dreamed was possible."

Starting Tuesday, the Chattanooga Zoo’s giraffe herd can be viewed by the public inside the newly constructed giraffe barn or in their outdoor yard. Because of their flighty nature and that they are still settling into their new home, Zoo staff will be monitoring the giraffes closely and will make changes to the public viewing as needed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, a grand opening event will take place later in the year to celebrate the arrival of the giraffe herd and other new species to the Zoo and the Phase I opening of the new exhibit, Makazi Ya Twiga. More information about the grand opening event to come soon.


May 26, 2020

Walker County Tax Commissioner's Office Closed The Rest Of The Week

Due to a positive case of COVID-19 at the Walker County Tax Commissioner's office in Rock Spring, the Tax & Tag Office at this location* will be closed to the public the rest of the week. All team members have been sent for COVID-19 testing and the office is being deep cleaned. Officials said, "We appreciate your patience while we work to protect the health and safety of the

Woman, 24, Shot Monday Night At Unknown Location

A woman, 24, was shot Monday evening at an unknown location. At approximately 9:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2525 DeSales Ave. (Memorial Hospital) on a report of a person shot. Police located a party suffering from a minor gunshot wound. The victim had been transported to the hospital by personal vehicle with a non life threatening injury. Investigators with

Memorial Day Remembrance 2020

Perhaps the terrible toll that has engulfed the greater world community due to the black wave known as COVID 19 brings about an urgent sense of reflection and recollection on the true meaning of Memorial Day. One of the earliest commentaries was provided by Frederick Douglass at Arlington National Cemetery on Decoration Day 1871. He would extol to the crowd to never forget

Roy Exum: For Grins & Giggles

We know from many previous experiences that "An Idle Mind Is The Devil's Workshop." We also know that not one person in our nation could have been better prepared than our leaders from both parties in this COVID-19 pandemic. Guffaw and cackle all you want but I promise not a person in our state would pick you over Governor Bill Lee. It is terribly disappointing that every day somebody

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes

Dan Fleser: Tennessee In Lock Step With New SEC Athletic Guidelines

KNOXVILLE – The Southeastern Conference will make its first move back toward the playing fields when it allows the resumption of voluntary in-person athletic activities on June 8 on campuses. Tennessee will be lockstep with this first step, which was approved via vote of the schools on Friday. "We'll continue to follow the guidance from medical experts and health officials


