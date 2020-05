Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON

SLAYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ARRINGTON, REGINALD JR

1850 S BYRE ROAD APT 5 TOLEDO, 43614

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

ASSAULT (SIMPLE) (ON POLICE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

---

BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT

842 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BEECHAM, ANGELA JEAN

,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

COMMISSION OF AN ACT OF TERRORISM

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RAY

5206 URSELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

BITTENBENDER, GARRETT SPENCER

647 ANDERSON LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

---

BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN

NONE GIVEN CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

---

BROOKS, CHANDLER LEE

939 MASSENGALE POINT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROOKS, KENICIA LATECE

4704 MAYWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

BROWN, NICHOLAS LEE

5202 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CALLOWAY, DARRYL DEWAYNE

900 BELLE VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

---

CAMERON, RALPH WILLIAM

2123 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042221

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CARMEN, SONYA

2015 IVY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

---

CLARK, MASON W

1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

1341 JACKSON MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, MANZINEE RALFEEL

108 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE

1704 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FRANCIS, SHANE MICHAEL

4507 DANVILLE ROAD SE DECATUR, 35603

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FREEMAN, NORMAN DEWAYNE

3123 LOOKAWAY TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374061626

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

FUGET, DARIOUS LAMAR

2614 GREENWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GODFREY, RUSSELL W

419 FULLERS CHAPEL ROAD CHATTSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELON IN POSSESSION OF A W

---

GOMEZ-CHAN, HEDIMA

2746 SILVERDALE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GORDON, KHADESHA KANDRANISE

4024 SOUTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 374122653

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

---

GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN

8709 HIDDEN BRANCHES RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

HALL, HILLARY DANIELLE

471 RAINS CIRCLE SUMMERVILLE, 30747

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTIONE

1449 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY

419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37393

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CHILD ABUSE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

JENSEN, GLEN LEE

2075 STRAWHILL RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

---

JONES, KEICHEMRIYA LASHA

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT C10 CHATTANOOGA, 374111905

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

LACOURSE, MEGAN ANNA

1648 JUDD LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERT

---

LANIER, KEYLON N

1627 Waterhouse St Chattanooga, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

LAWSON, ARTHUR LEE

2541 LINDEN AVE KNOXVILLE, 37914

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

---

LEFFEW, WILLIAM THOMAS

1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD RM 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---LEVI, STEVEN RAY116 DUCKWORTH LANE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000---LEWIS, JAMES LEE2104 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044470Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LITTLE, KEENIN HOLLIDAY1437 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRUGS GENERAL CATAGORY FOR---LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER226 HEADLYN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MARBLE, KENDRICK KDOENST KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 374042101Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---MAYORGA, JOSEPH2015 IVY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCCLENDON, JEREMIAH2614 Greenwood Apt 3 Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCDOWELL, STACI MARIE4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374153435Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MILLARD, JAMES CALEB9 BOHR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000FAILURE TO APPEAR---MINTON, PATRICIA KAY151 MEMORIAL AVE.#912 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MIRANDA, GILBERTO1901 SOUTH WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PADGETT, ZACHARY LANE425 ANNIE LANE DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PATTERSON, DENNIS KYLE1918 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 373797061Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTSEXUAL BATTERYDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RAINES, GARY LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ROBERTS, JAMES R10090 GORDON STREET APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAIL TO YIELDOPEN CONTAINER LAWRECKLESS DRIVING---ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLESP O BOX 1163 SODDY DAISY, 37384Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HA---RUSSELL, DE ASIA NYSEAN262 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SHERRILL, CHERYL PHOMELESS CALHOUN, 37309Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000---SHUMATE, JOSEPH EHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374043216Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA5001 NORTH MOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, MARCUS LEBRON726 WEST 12TH ST. COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE6627 BEA LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SWAIN, MELANIE DIANE1664 GREENDALE WAY # 338 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TOWNSEND, WILLIE JOE2005 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFORGERY---TURNER, NAWANNA MICHELLE381 JUNIPER ANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---WALKER, JAMES L1646 LAURANS AVE KNOXVILLE, 37915Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00---WARD, APREL R717 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY404 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374111905Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WATCHMAKER, SHALANA LEA1309 BONILLA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHITWORTH, JENNIFER D653 UNION FORK ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---WILKERSON, DAEQWON708 EAST 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

