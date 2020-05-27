Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)

Memorial Day 2020 is in the books and it was one of the very best holidays I have ever spent. All of my kids and grandkids came to our house. They swam from noon until after 8 p.m., hardly getting out of the pool to eat at all. My son Davey has become quite the chef and he prepared smoked chickens and ribs on the smoker. My daughter Christi made her usual fabulous dishes including ... (click for more)