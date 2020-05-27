May 27, 2020
The County Commission on Wednesday voted 7-2 to approve the county's participation in a major new downtown freeway beautification project.
Commissioners Tim Boyd and Greg Martin voted against ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON
SLAYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)
Commissioners Tim Boyd and Greg Martin voted against the county agreeing to spend $62,500 per year for maintenance of a mass new installation of trees, blue iris, day lilies and wildflowers along the redesigned U.S. 27.
Commissioner Boyd ... (click for more)
It was sad to see that Mendon John Price had passed away.
He was the wheelchair bound street musician that many of you saw outside of the Lookouts games and the Tivoli events. He would be playing his harmonica.
He once was cited in front of me for panhandling and blocking traffic on the street or sidewalk down where the Lookouts play.
Fortunately for him, he came in front ... (click for more)
I am a child of World War II. Actually, I was born four years after the Japanese surrender – the 75 th anniversary of which will be celebrated this summer – but in my formative years I can very distinctly remember sitting on the floor of DeSales Harrison’s family room at the foot of Lookout Mountain’s East Brow Road and holding the Gendaito (a type of Samurai sword) that ‘Dee’ accepted ... (click for more)
Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses:
Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)
Memorial Day 2020 is in the books and it was one of the very best holidays I have ever spent. All of my kids and grandkids came to our house. They swam from noon until after 8 p.m., hardly getting out of the pool to eat at all. My son Davey has become quite the chef and he prepared smoked chickens and ribs on the smoker. My daughter Christi made her usual fabulous dishes including ... (click for more)