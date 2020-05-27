 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 73.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

County Commission Votes 7-2 To Approve New Downtown Freeway Beautification Program

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The County Commission on Wednesday voted 7-2 to approve the county's participation in a major new downtown freeway beautification project.

Commissioners Tim Boyd and Greg Martin voted against the county agreeing to spend $62,500 per year for maintenance of a mass new installation of trees, blue iris, day lilies and wildflowers along the redesigned U.S. 27.

Commissioner Boyd said nearby businesses should be paying for the maintenance, saying, "It's their front door."

Judge Neil Thomas said the private sector will be matching the city and county maintenance contributions. The City Council voted earlier to join in the project.

He said without the county participation, the project would not go forward.

Judge Thomas said his group has an excellent working agreement with TDOT. He said TDOT initially was going to put $1.9 million into the project and ended up at $2.2 million.

The installation was designed by the Ragan Smith group of Nashville.

Commissioner David Sharpe, whose district covers the location, initially said he had much difficulty approving it in light of the current virus situation. He questioned whether a decision could be delayed. Judge Thomas said that would kill the project. Later, Commissioner Sharpe made the motion for approval.

Commissioner Boyd said he understood statements by Judge Thomas that the project would be an economic boost. However, he said similar freeway beautification projects "seem to wilt and go away."

Judge Thomas said the state considers the project a model for the rest of Tennessee. He said Memphis is interested in copying it.

He said future beautification sites include Exit 1 of I-75 at East Ridge and the exit to Enterprise South Industrial Park.


Marvin Johnston, 38, Arrested After Chase Early Wednesday Morning

Remembering Mendon John Price

It was sad to see that Mendon John Price had passed away. He was the wheelchair bound street musician that many of you saw outside of the Lookouts games and the Tivoli events. He would be playing his harmonica. He once was cited in front of me for panhandling and blocking traffic on the street or sidewalk down where the Lookouts play. Fortunately for him, he came in front

Roy Exum: A Child Of World War II

I am a child of World War II. Actually, I was born four years after the Japanese surrender – the 75 th anniversary of which will be celebrated this summer – but in my formative years I can very distinctly remember sitting on the floor of DeSales Harrison's family room at the foot of Lookout Mountain's East Brow Road and holding the Gendaito (a type of Samurai sword) that 'Dee' accepted

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

