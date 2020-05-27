Signal Mountain Pondering Whether To Open Pool; Nightfall To Livestream Concert At The MACC; Town Manager Veal Gets Praise, $7,737 Raise

Signal Mountain Town Council members on Wednesday continued discussions on how the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect the town recreation facilities, the Mountain Arts Community Center (MACC) and town services.

As summer is beginning, use of the recreation facilities under the control of the town is a major topic being considered. The difficulties of following Governor Bill Lee’s best practice rules while opening the municipal pool was discussed after the council asked Parks and Recreation Director Jarred Thompson to bring specific scenarios of how it could be safely managed, before deciding if it would be worth the cost.

The proposal that was put forth would allow the pool to open in blocks of four hours each - from 8 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-8 p.m. It could be used by residents 18 and older for lap swimming only by calling ahead to schedule a time. The suggestion was to allow individuals 45 minutes to swim with 15 minutes before the next person in case surfaces need to be cleaned. With eight lanes, this set-up would allow 32 people to swim during the four-hour block. Bathrooms and concessions would not be open. Mr. Thompson’s biggest concern is how to schedule it.

This plan would require three lifeguards for each four-hour period. An adult would also be needed to oversee and enforce the virus protocols of limiting the number of people allowed, six-foot distancing and wearing face masks. Mr. Thompson said he did not want the lifeguards to be responsible. If this proposal is accepted, the cost of lifeguards would be $121 per block of time plus the cost of the adult monitor. If the pool is opened longer, there would need to be more lifeguards. And if the pool is open for limited use, it would cost the city $20,000 for water, chemicals and electricity.

Council member Bill Lusk said the virus numbers are still increasing and a lot of people are not taking it seriously. The only thing that would make him feel like opening the pool was the right thing to do would be to present the plan to Hamilton County Health Officer Dr. Paul Hendricks and ask for any advice he could provide. The council will vote whether or not to open the pool in some capacity at the next council meeting in two weeks.

Town Manager Boyd Veal said since the ball fields were opened at the end of April, residential recreational use has been allowed, but no organized use. Mr. Thompson said people on the fields have been using them in accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s guidelines. Because there have been no issues, the rules in place now will be left as is. No action was needed for changes to current use of trails and parks, where people have also conformed to the guidelines. Permanent signs have been ordered to indicate areas where no street parking is allowed. It was noted that the National Park unit remains closed.

Mr. Veal told the council that expansion of use for the transfer station will be made by opening it on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. He is also looking for a way to further expand use of the recycling center.

The MACC board met Tuesday night and voted to support the budget for the facility. This budget was created amid a lot of uncertainties, said Mr. Veal. Because of the current environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Veal said he had no idea what to project so the budget was based on “business as usual.” At the moment the building is closed and there is no director or employees at the MACC, but that might change if circumstances do, so salaries are included in the plan. Also, the Signal Mountain Elementary Preservation Fund (SMEFP), which is an advisory board for the town council, cannot project how much money they can raise with the uncertainties. Because the building is owned by the town, the budget for the facility does include the town covering utilities, basic maintenance, tuning pianos, and $56,000 for expanding the HVAC. All of these expenses would be dedicated to the building. The council voted to move forward with the SMEPF proposal.

A proposition has been made by Chattanooga Presents, organizers of Nightfall, the free concert series that traditionally takes place in Downtown Chattanooga. This year the series is on pause due to the virus threat. The proposal to Signal Mountain is for the renovated stage at the MACC to be used to record a local act that could be livestreamed. For the time being, it would be used one time only, June 1, to record one show which would serve as a trial before committing to a full season. The cost to rent the theater is $150 per hour with a $600 minimum fee, which would go to the MACC. Council member Susannah Murdock said this could showcase the theater to the Chattanooga community. The council voted to allow the single event subject to a rental agreement that includes the general COVID-19 procedures that follow Governor Lee’s executive orders for guidelines.

A yearly performance review of Town Manager Veal, who has worked for the city 30 years and in his current capacity for six years, was done at the special meeting. He is adept and qualified to serve in this capacity, said Council member Murdock. And, because he lives in the town of Signal Mountain, he is seen as a stakeholder, plus he has a great temperament for this job. “I am so impressed with the quality of his work. He’s a wonderful public servant and we’re so lucky to have him in this capacity,” she said. Her evaluation was echoed by the other members of the council who voted to give Mr. Veal a seven and a half percent raise, on top of a cost of living raise, totaling an increase of $7,737 annually.

A presentation of the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget and first vote will be made at the council meeting on June 8.