Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE

2223 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSING A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSS. ECSTACY FOR RESALE

---

BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER

607 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE

1011 TUNNEL BLVD Chattanooga, 374111552

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CAGLE, TALLEY

9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR

8178 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CAMPBELL, LARRY ANDREW

709 GIBSON WELLS ROAD HUMBOLT, 38343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY

8253 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

CLEMMONS, JOHNATHON DAVID

51 LOWRY LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CROFTS, STACEY LYNN

1603 KEEPER STREET CHATTANOO, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---CUMMINGS, ALLEN JAMES1517 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DOYLE, STACY RAY11205 PIKES PEAK VENUS, 37084Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFTDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---EVANS, GENE DALE708 DUNCAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCOCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FELMING, JUSTICE LAVERNE7604 STANDIFER GAP APT 1012 CHATTNAOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---FLETCHER, STEPHANIE D1527 SPRINGVALE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374123542Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECT---GARCIA, ALEXANDER3204 CRESCENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY---GIL, SHANNON ARETA4815 HIXSON PIKE #1 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---HARRISON, ASHLEY COLETTE3190 NEW UNION ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)RECKLESS DRIVINGUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FELONY EVADING---HIMBAZA, DARREN4893 SUNKIST TERRACE OOLTEWAH, 373636850Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA800 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JENKINS, ONTERIN LEVON5520 OLERARY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---JOHNSTON, MARVIN ANTHONY1600 E 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE717 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEFFEW, BILLY JACK12123 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797427Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLEALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LOWE, KACY K1316 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)DISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN4218 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROABATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MEADE, HENRY LEE4100 DODDS ANE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---MOORE, AUTUMN IVA MARIE51 LOWRY LN Chickamauga, 30707Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, TIMOTHY DALE1915 BUCKLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE---MOORE, VICTOR2523 Judson Ln Chattanooga Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---MORGAN JR, JOEROME CARLUS2508 OREAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---MURR, BRODY LYNN8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGREGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFELONY EVADING ARREST---NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD253 GLENNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK1316 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---OLIVER, JERRY LANE314 BERNICE DR TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERY---OWENS, EDWARD MARKPLOW LANE SODDY DAISY, 37397Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PATTON, MICHAEL JEROME1613 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PINEDA, LOUIS JOHNNY5313 STATELINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PINEDA, SELENA ANN5313 STATELINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RALIEGH, PHILLIP484 BESSIE JONES RD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF IDENTITYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY---RODEN, AARON CRAWFORD9079 CLOVERCROFT PRESERVE DRIVE FRANKLIN, 37067Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RODRIGUEZ, RUDY J6204 EAST BRANIERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SAMMONS, NICHOLAS THOMAS4203 YOUNG ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SNOW, RONNIE LEWIS15540 HIGHWAY 28 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WEAVER, EARL CHRISHONE619 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE1313 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WILLIAMS, LEONARD LEON8831 MILLARD LEE LN HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/26/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT CAGLE, TALLEY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/01/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR CARDWELL, ASHLEY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/15/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF VI

POSSESSION OF METH CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS CROFTS, STACEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/28/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CUMMINGS, ALLEN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DOYLE, STACY RAY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/31/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE EVANS, GENE DALE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 11/29/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FELMING, JUSTICE LAVERNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND FLETCHER, STEPHANIE D

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/14/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

GARCIA, ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY GIL, SHANNON ARETA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S JACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JENKINS, ONTERIN LEVON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/16/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY JOHNSTON, MARVIN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEFFEW, BILLY JACK

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/29/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOWE, KACY K

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROABATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) MEADE, HENRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/04/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

MOORE, TIMOTHY DALE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 11/14/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE MOORE, VICTOR

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/01/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE MORGAN JR, JOEROME CARLUS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/12/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT MURR, BRODY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FELONY EVADING ARREST NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/31/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/04/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS OLIVER, JERRY LANE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/17/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

FORGERY OWENS, EDWARD MARK

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PATTON, MICHAEL JEROME

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RALIEGH, PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY