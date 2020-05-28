Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE
2223 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS. ECSTACY FOR RESALE
---
BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER
607 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
1011 TUNNEL BLVD Chattanooga, 374111552
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CAGLE, TALLEY
9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR
8178 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CAMPBELL, LARRY ANDREW
709 GIBSON WELLS ROAD HUMBOLT, 38343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY
8253 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
CLEMMONS, JOHNATHON DAVID
51 LOWRY LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CROFTS, STACEY LYNN
1603 KEEPER STREET CHATTANOO, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
CUMMINGS, ALLEN JAMES
1517 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DOYLE, STACY RAY
11205 PIKES PEAK VENUS, 37084
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EVANS, GENE DALE
708 DUNCAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FELMING, JUSTICE LAVERNE
7604 STANDIFER GAP APT 1012 CHATTNAOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
FLETCHER, STEPHANIE D
1527 SPRINGVALE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374123542
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
---
GARCIA, ALEXANDER
3204 CRESCENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
---
GIL, SHANNON ARETA
4815 HIXSON PIKE #1 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HARRISON, ASHLEY COLETTE
3190 NEW UNION ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)
RECKLESS DRIVING
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FELONY EVADING
---
HIMBAZA, DARREN
4893 SUNKIST TERRACE OOLTEWAH, 373636850
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA
800 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JENKINS, ONTERIN LEVON
5520 OLERARY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
JOHNSTON, MARVIN ANTHONY
1600 E 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
717 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEFFEW, BILLY JACK
12123 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797427
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LOWE, KACY K
1316 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
4218 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROABATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MEADE, HENRY LEE
4100 DODDS ANE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
MOORE, AUTUMN IVA MARIE
51 LOWRY LN Chickamauga, 30707
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, TIMOTHY DALE
1915 BUCKLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
---
MOORE, VICTOR
2523 Judson Ln Chattanooga Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
MORGAN JR, JOEROME CARLUS
2508 OREAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
MURR, BRODY LYNN
8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
---
NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD
253 GLENNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK
1316 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
OLIVER, JERRY LANE
314 BERNICE DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
---
OWENS, EDWARD MARK
PLOW LANE SODDY DAISY, 37397
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PATTON, MICHAEL JEROME
1613 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD
4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PINEDA, LOUIS JOHNNY
5313 STATELINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PINEDA, SELENA ANN
5313 STATELINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RALIEGH, PHILLIP
484 BESSIE JONES RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
RODEN, AARON CRAWFORD
9079 CLOVERCROFT PRESERVE DRIVE FRANKLIN, 37067
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RODRIGUEZ, RUDY J
6204 EAST BRANIERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SAMMONS, NICHOLAS THOMAS
4203 YOUNG ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SNOW, RONNIE LEWIS
15540 HIGHWAY 28 WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WEAVER, EARL CHRISHONE
619 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE
1313 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILLIAMS, LEONARD LEON
8831 MILLARD LEE LN HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/26/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CAGLE, TALLEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|CARDWELL, ASHLEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/15/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF VI
- POSSESSION OF METH
|
|CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|CROFTS, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/28/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CUMMINGS, ALLEN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DOYLE, STACY RAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/31/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|EVANS, GENE DALE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/29/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- COCAINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FELMING, JUSTICE LAVERNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|FLETCHER, STEPHANIE D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/14/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|GARCIA, ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GIL, SHANNON ARETA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|JACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, ONTERIN LEVON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|JOHNSTON, MARVIN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEFFEW, BILLY JACK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOWE, KACY K
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROABATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MEADE, HENRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/04/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|MOORE, TIMOTHY DALE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/14/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
|
|MOORE, VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/01/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|MORGAN JR, JOEROME CARLUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|MURR, BRODY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
|
|NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|OLIVER, JERRY LANE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/17/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, EDWARD MARK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PATTON, MICHAEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RALIEGH, PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|RODRIGUEZ, RUDY J
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILLIAMS, LEONARD LEON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
|