Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE
2223 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS. ECSTACY FOR RESALE
---
BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER
607 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
1011 TUNNEL BLVD Chattanooga, 374111552
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CAGLE, TALLEY
9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR
8178 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CAMPBELL, LARRY ANDREW
709 GIBSON WELLS ROAD HUMBOLT, 38343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY
8253 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
CLEMMONS, JOHNATHON DAVID
51 LOWRY LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CROFTS, STACEY LYNN
1603 KEEPER STREET CHATTANOO, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
CUMMINGS, ALLEN JAMES
1517 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DOYLE, STACY RAY
11205 PIKES PEAK VENUS, 37084
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EVANS, GENE DALE
708 DUNCAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FELMING, JUSTICE LAVERNE
7604 STANDIFER GAP APT 1012 CHATTNAOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
FLETCHER, STEPHANIE D
1527 SPRINGVALE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374123542
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
---
GARCIA, ALEXANDER
3204 CRESCENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
---
GIL, SHANNON ARETA
4815 HIXSON PIKE #1 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HARRISON, ASHLEY COLETTE
3190 NEW UNION ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)
RECKLESS DRIVING
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FELONY EVADING
---
HIMBAZA, DARREN
4893 SUNKIST TERRACE OOLTEWAH, 373636850
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA
800 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JENKINS, ONTERIN LEVON
5520 OLERARY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
JOHNSTON, MARVIN ANTHONY
1600 E 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
717 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEFFEW, BILLY JACK
12123 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797427
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LOWE, KACY K
1316 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
4218 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROABATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MEADE, HENRY LEE
4100 DODDS ANE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
MOORE, AUTUMN IVA MARIE
51 LOWRY LN Chickamauga, 30707
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, TIMOTHY DALE
1915 BUCKLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
---
MOORE, VICTOR
2523 Judson Ln Chattanooga Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
MORGAN JR, JOEROME CARLUS
2508 OREAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
MURR, BRODY LYNN
8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
---
NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD
253 GLENNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK
1316 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
OLIVER, JERRY LANE
314 BERNICE DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
---
OWENS, EDWARD MARK
PLOW LANE SODDY DAISY, 37397
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PATTON, MICHAEL JEROME
1613 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD
4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PINEDA, LOUIS JOHNNY
5313 STATELINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PINEDA, SELENA ANN
5313 STATELINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RALIEGH, PHILLIP
484 BESSIE JONES RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
RODEN, AARON CRAWFORD
9079 CLOVERCROFT PRESERVE DRIVE FRANKLIN, 37067
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RODRIGUEZ, RUDY J
6204 EAST BRANIERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SAMMONS, NICHOLAS THOMAS
4203 YOUNG ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SNOW, RONNIE LEWIS
15540 HIGHWAY 28 WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WEAVER, EARL CHRISHONE
619 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE
1313 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILLIAMS, LEONARD LEON
8831 MILLARD LEE LN HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/26/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
CAGLE, TALLEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CARDWELL, ASHLEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/15/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF VI
  • POSSESSION OF METH
CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CROFTS, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/28/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CUMMINGS, ALLEN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOYLE, STACY RAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/31/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVANS, GENE DALE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/29/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • COCAINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FELMING, JUSTICE LAVERNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
FLETCHER, STEPHANIE D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/14/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
GARCIA, ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
GIL, SHANNON ARETA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
JACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JENKINS, ONTERIN LEVON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
JOHNSTON, MARVIN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEFFEW, BILLY JACK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOWE, KACY K
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROABATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MEADE, HENRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/04/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
MOORE, TIMOTHY DALE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/14/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
MOORE, VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/01/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
MORGAN JR, JOEROME CARLUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MURR, BRODY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OLIVER, JERRY LANE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/17/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
OWENS, EDWARD MARK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PATTON, MICHAEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RALIEGH, PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
RODRIGUEZ, RUDY J
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILLIAMS, LEONARD LEON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE 2223 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ...

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 1,933 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 38 more since Tuesday. The confirmed cases are now at 44,638 ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE 2223 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY CRIMINAL TRESPASSING POSSESSING A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO MARIJUANA FOR RESALE POSS. ECSTACY FOR RESALE --- BOSTON, MARCUS ...

Georgia Has 38 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total Of 1,933; 44,638 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 1,933 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 38 more since Tuesday. The confirmed cases are now at 44,638 up from 43,983 - an increase of 655. Hospitalizations are at 7,745 - up 105 since Tuesday. Whitfield County has eight new cases for a total of 311, and seven deaths. Twenty-four have ... (click for more)

Remembering Mendon John Price

It was sad to see that Mendon John Price had passed away. He was the wheelchair bound street musician that many of you saw outside of the Lookouts games and the Tivoli events. He would be playing his harmonica. He once was cited in front of me for panhandling and blocking traffic on the street or sidewalk down where the Lookouts play. Fortunately for him, he came in front ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our New COVID MDs

Eight, or in some cases nine, autumns ago, freshman classes began at colleges all over the world. Some students, because they studied their tails off, gave up one fun weekend after another for extra hours in the lab, and were sleep-deprived for nearly a decade. They earned an invitation to medical school and, after the grueling last four years, will graduate by “virtual remote” ... (click for more)

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)


