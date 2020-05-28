Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 22-28:

05-22-20

Bell, Tyrell L., 25, of 1315 Swope Drive, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of marijuana possession, less than an oz.

Smith, Antonio J., of 3311 Delong Ave., Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of terroristic threats and acts.

Noffsinger, James Zachariah, 27, of 113 Ralph Lane, Chickamauga, GA arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.

05-23-20

Massey, Justin Lee, 36, of 318 Bonnie Circle, Dayton, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and fugitive status.

Goins, Edward Jerry, 58, of 716 Walker Ave., Rossville, GA arrested on charge of possession of schedule II drugs.

Avans, Kevin Christopher, 39, of 1010 Crestridge Drive, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of disorderly conduct.

05-24-20

Brown, Harold H., 53, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of public drunkenness.

Johnson, Quinton Lee, 34, of 34 Village Drive, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of fugitive status.

Stone, Joshua Marcus, 30, of 410 Guess Circle, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.

Beaver, James Benjamin, 25, of 45 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of fugitive status.

05-25-20

Toney, David Lee, 23, of 3427 Jackson Street, Atlanta, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and fugitive status

Letson, William Edward, 33, of 1204 Lakeview Drive, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and operating vehicle with no registration.

05-26-20

Forrester, James Eddie, 50, of 4801 Romeiser Drive, Macon, GA arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and habitual violator/offender.

Leamon, Samantha Shea, 23, of 122 Ann Drive, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of driving on a suspended license.

05-27-20

Henslee, Savannah Kailie, 29, of 437 Dry Creek Road, Cedartown, GA arrested on charge of simple battery.