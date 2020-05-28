1 Dies In Fire At Residence Off Ashland Terrace; 2nd Person Taken To Hospital

One person died in a house fire at a residence off Ashland Terrace on Thursday afternoon.
A second person suffering from smoke inhalation was helped from the home on Highland Road.
The fire broke out shortly before 4 p.m.
May 29, 2020
May 28, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,973 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 40 more since Wednesday.
The confirmed cases are now at 45,266 ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, DUSTIN LEE
5 OWEN CIRCLE MARBLE, 28905
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ESCAPE
---
ADAMS, TRE B
2504 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ALLEN, CORY TANNER
25 LINK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051779 ... (click for more)
The recent departure of Drs. Gruver, cardiologist, and Devlin, neurologist, is disturbing.
They have impeccable credentials, among the “best in class” regarding advancements in medicine and delivering excellent healthcare to patients.
Chattanooga’s healthcare requires continuous retention and recruitment of quality physicians. High quality physicians attract more of the highest ... (click for more)
I am every bit as mournful as every other teary-eyed citizen who genuinely cares in the United States that our COVID-19 death rate has surpassed 100,000 people. We’ve got 50 state governors doing 50 different things and, believe this, every last one of them is desperate to find the right thing. We’ve got the best and brightest scientists collaborating with one another. The White ... (click for more)
The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga women’s soccer schedule features 10 home contests, including a first-time home match against Indiana State, and a road trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, head coach Gavin McKinney announced Wednesday.
The soccer team will host the first on-campus event for the UTC athletics department. At this time, the Mocs’ preseason match against Tennessee Tech on August ... (click for more)