Dalton Woman Belinda Lopez, 41, Arrested For Murder Of Her Husband In March

Belinda Lopez
Belinda Lopez, 41, has been arrested for the shooting death of her husband, Noel Lopez, in March.

According to Sheriff Gary Sisk, on March 1, the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on 1-75 southbound near exit 348. Upon arrival, deputies located the driver of a vehicle (later identified as Noel Lopez), deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. It was found that the vehicle also contained two passengers, including Belinda Lopez, the wife of Noel.

Noel Lopez's body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab for an autopsy. Sheriff's Office investigators conducted a complete and thorough investigation into this case, it was stated.

Based on the findings of the investigation and the results from the crime lab, Sheriff's Office investigators obtained an arrest warrant for murder.

On Friday, the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office arrested Belinda Lopez, of 319 Chestnut St., Dalton, charging her with murder.

She is being held in the Catoosa County Jail without bond, where she is awaiting her first appearance in court.


Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposure Among Paintball Battlers

Christopher Turner Pleads Guilty In Murder Of Jamichael Eddins In 2018

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


The Hamilton County Health Department has received a positive test result for a person known to have been involved in the paintball fights during May 17-20. According to the case investigation ... (click for more)

Christopher Turner pled guilty to charges of v oluntary manslaughter and commission of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony (with no prior) on Friday morning in Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Opinion

A New Low For Bureaucratic Dysfunction

Forced emissions testing – a new low for bureaucratic dysfunction. In our old way of living, there were two certainties: Death and taxes. In our new world, the government is giving some relief from taxes but has chosen to substitute vehicle emissions testing. Now the two certainties are death and emissions testing. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is sickening ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Reclose? Are You Nuts?

I am every bit as mournful as every other teary-eyed citizen who genuinely cares in the United States that our COVID-19 death rate has surpassed 100,000 people. We’ve got 50 state governors doing 50 different things and, believe this, every last one of them is desperate to find the right thing. We’ve got the best and brightest scientists collaborating with one another. The White ... (click for more)

Sports

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Chattanooga women’s soccer schedule features 10 home contests, including a first-time home match against Indiana State, and a road trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, head coach Gavin McKinney announced Wednesday. The soccer team will host the first on-campus event for the UTC athletics department. At this time, the Mocs’ preseason match against Tennessee Tech on August ... (click for more)


