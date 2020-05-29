Dalton Woman Belinda Lopez, 41, Arrested For Murder Of Her Husband In March

Belinda Lopez, 41, has been arrested for the shooting death of her husband, Noel Lopez, in March.

According to Sheriff Gary Sisk, on March 1, the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on 1-75 southbound near exit 348. Upon arrival, deputies located the driver of a vehicle (later identified as Noel Lopez), deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. It was found that the vehicle also contained two passengers, including Belinda Lopez, the wife of Noel.

Noel Lopez's body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab for an autopsy. Sheriff's Office investigators conducted a complete and thorough investigation into this case, it was stated.



Based on the findings of the investigation and the results from the crime lab, Sheriff's Office investigators obtained an arrest warrant for murder.



On Friday, the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office arrested Belinda Lopez, of 319 Chestnut St., Dalton, charging her with murder.



She is being held in the Catoosa County Jail without bond, where she is awaiting her first appearance in court.

