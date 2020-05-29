Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
FINANCE
a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13473, known as “the Fiscal Year 2019-2020
Operations Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $70,000.00 to the Chattanooga
Zoo for operating expenses due to closure as a result of Executive Order No.
2020-06
to close as precaution due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic wherein funds are
reallocated from the Department of Public Works.
VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into an artwork creation agreement with Eric
Finley for Avondale YFD Center murals, for an amount not to exceed $24,500.00.
b. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Friends of the Festival in
support of Riverfront Nights for the dates of July 11, July 18, July 25, August 1,
August 8, and August 15, in the amount of $36,000.00.
FINANCE
c. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of Federal Emergency Management Agency
(FEMA) funds administered by the United States Department of Homeland Security,
Major Disaster Declaration, Tennessee Severe Storms, Tornadoes, Straight-Line
Winds, and Flooding (DR-4541), incident period April 12, 2020 to April 13, 2020,
declared on April 24, 2020, to repair damage from recent tornado.
POLICE
d. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into
a one (1) year blanket agreement with Leica Geosystems, Inc. to provide service
repairs, updates, and warranty service for Police ScanStation equipment, beginning
May 25, 2020 through May 24, 2021, with one (1) optional annual renewal and an
annual spend limit not to exceed $40,000.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for CTI Engineers, Inc.
relative to Contract No. W-16-021-101, MBWWTP Recycle Pump Stations and Drain
System Upgrade, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of
$65,278.69, for a revised contract amount of $543,278.69. (District 1)
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
apply for and, if awarded, accept a Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program
(TAEP) Grant, in the amount of $20,000.00, with a 50/50 match sponsored by the
Water Quality Program, up to the grant amount not to exceed $20,000.00, for a total
amount of $40,000.00. (District 4)
g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) for Tri-State
Roofing Contractor, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No.
Y-18-004-201, Replacement Roofing System for Brainerd YFD Center Building, for
an increased amount of $5,121.00, to release the remaining contingency amount of
$1,379.00, for a revised contract amount of $92,060.00. (District 5)
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. Y-20-009-201 to Porter Roofing Contractors, Inc. of Morrison,
TN, Replacement Roofing System for Cedar Hill Head Start, in the amount of
$155,291.00, plus a contingency amount of $15,500.00, for an amount not to exceed
$170,791.00. (District 7)
i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. Y-20-010-201 to Willoughby Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc. of
Cullman, AL, Replacement Roofing System for Avondale Head Start, in the amount
of $68,529.00, plus a contingency amount of $6,850.00, for an amount not to exceed
$75,379.00. (District 8)
j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
renew Contract No. W-19-002-201 with Talley Construction Company, Inc. for
twelve (12) months with one (1) renewal remaining for the purposes of sanitary sewer
installation and repair at ISS and related facilities blanket contract, in the amount of
$1,650,000.00.
k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
execute a professional services contract with Stantec, Inc. for consulting services
related to the Regional Resilience Planning Project, for an amount not to exceed
$200,000.00.
l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant to support the Regional Resilience Planning
Project from EPB, for a total amount of $100,000.00.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
a. Human Resources - Approval of two settlements.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0044 Ira James (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance
to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to
rezone property located at 2113 Crescent Club Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to
R-2 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
Staff)
b. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred
from 05-12-2020)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (Staff Version)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)
c. 2020-0048 MAP Engineers (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend
Condition 3A of Ordinance No. 13110 on properties located in the 2400 and 2500
blocks of Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
d. 2020-0034 MAP Engineers (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial
Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at
4247 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0034 MAP Engineers (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial
Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at
4247 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
e. 2020-0049 Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone part of a property located in the 6500 block of Hunt Drive, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0049 Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone part of a property located in the 6500 block of Hunt Drive, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)
f. 2020-0063 The Reserve at Mountain Pass, LP (Amend Conditions). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend
Conditions #2, 3, and 5 of Ordinance No. 13187, for property located at 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
g. 2020-0046 Taylor Bowers (U-CX-4 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 4 Stories
Maximum Height to U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3 Stories Maximum
Height). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1416 Williams Street, from U-CX-4
Urban Commercial Mixed Use 4 Stories Maximum Height to U-RA-3 Urban
Residential Attached 3 Stories Maximum Height. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
h. 2020-0057 Anca Rader (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1810 East 13th Street, from R-1 Residential to R-1
Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
Staff)
i. 2020-0064 HK Architects ? Chris Dufresne (R-3 Residential Zone and M-1
Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 1253, 1257, and 1265 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone
and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
Staff).
2020-0064 HK Architects ? Chris Dufresne (R-3 Residential Zone and M-1
Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 1253, 1257, and 1265 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone
and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant
Version)
j. 2020-0065 Collier Construction (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial
Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, and UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located in the 1500 thru 1800 blocks of South Watkins Street, 1506 South
Lyerly Street, the 2300 block of East 18th Street, and the 2500 blocks of East 16th,
17th, and 18th Streets, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone,
R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, and UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0065 Collier Construction (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial
Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, and UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located in the 1500 thru 1800 blocks of South Watkins Street, 1506 South
Lyerly Street, the 2300 block of East 18th Street, and the 2500 blocks of East 16th,
17th, and 18th Streets, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone,
R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, and UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff
Version)
2020-0065 Collier Construction (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial
Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, and UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located in the 1500 thru 1800 blocks of South Watkins Street, 1506 South
Lyerly Street, the 2300 block of East 18th Street, and the 2500 blocks of East 16th,
17th, and 18th Streets, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone,
R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, and UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
k. MR-2020-0031 Terry Wall (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning
the unopened 1800 block of Pine Street beginning at the southeast corner of Tax
Map No. 159G-D-007 thence three hundred (300’) feet northeast to the northeast
corner of Tax Map No. 159G-D-009, as detailed on the attached map, subject to
certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)
l. MR-2020-0030 Steve Sherfey (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning the unopened block of Pine Street at the beginning of the southwest
corner of Tax Map No. 155O-H-007 thence northeastwardly some two hundred
sixty-two (262’) feet to the south of the 200 block of Ochs Highway, as detailed on
the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Transportation)
m. MR-2020-0016 Jane DeBarge (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning partially the unopened 1600 blocks of Rossville Avenue and Read
Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)
(Recommended for approval by Transportation)
n. MR-2020-0028 Yerbey Holding, Inc. ? Jimmy Eller (Abandonment). An ordinance
closing and abandoning an unopened portion of the 2200 block of Fagan Street
beginning at the southeast corner of Tax Map No. 155A-A-016.01 thence northeast
some 167.50 feet to the northeast corner of said parcel, as detailed on the attached
map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by
Transportation)
o. MR-2020-0019 Walter A. Wood Supply Company ? John Hangstefer
(Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the unopened alleys on the
1300 and 1400 blocks of Workman Road, a portion of unopened right-of-way on the
4400 block of Divine Avenue, the 4400 block of Walthall Avenue, and the unopened
1300 through 1500 blocks of East 44th Street, as detailed on the attached map,
subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by
Transportation)
p. MR-2020-0021 HE Sanders ? Allen Jones (Abandonment). An ordinance closing
and abandoning the unaddressed block of Third Street beginning at the east line of
the 2900 block of Rossville Boulevard, the unopened 2800 block of Watauga Street,
and the unopened alley parallel to the 3000 block of Rossville Boulevard, as detailed
on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Transportation)
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Second Amendment to Lease
Agreement with Erwin Marine Riverfront, LLC, in substantially the form attached, to
extend the term for an additional period of three (3) months. (District 7)
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into contracts with the following artists and
artist-led non-profits for Public Art Creative Strategist Services: (1) Claire Vassort;
(2) Erika Roberts; (3) Kathryn Hargrave; (4) RISE Chattanooga; (5) Randy Josiah
Golson; and (6) Significant Developments, for a cumulative amount not to exceed
$84,000.00.
LEGAL
c. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to renew Purchase Order No.
548221 with Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc. for insurance
brokerage services: athletic liability, commercial auto, out of state auto, public
official bonds, head start auto, for the second of three twelve (12) month renewal term
options, for an amount not to exceed $110,037.00.
PLANNING
d. 2020-0062 James Stephens (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a
Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for properties
located in the 2000 block of Jenkins Road and 7950 Fred Lane. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
execute a Federal U.S. Communities Contract No. 4400008468 via software to assist
local communities in procurement of public safety and emergency preparedness
equipment and related services related to Davidson Road automated high water road
closures, in the amount of $126,202.00, plus a contingency in the amount of
$2,600.00, for a total amount not to exceed $128,802.66. (District 4)
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
a. Announcement - Office of Early Learning was awarded a $10,000.00 grant from
the National League of Cities to support census count for children 0-5.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.