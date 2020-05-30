Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, REGINALD

69 W 27TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLACKWELL, PAIGE DESHAI

3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COTROLLED SUBSTANC

---

BOWIE, AMBER ROSE

8240 TRANQUILITY WAY WINDERMERE, 34786

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BRATCHER, MICHAEL TODD

3409 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

---

BREDWELL, JOHN MICHAEL

1023 Peachtree St Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

BROWN, DEOUNTAY L

5002 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BURT, SHAMECA LASHON

457 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CALDWELL, WILLIE LEWIS

4811 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

---

CALLOWAY, DEONTE TERRELL

269 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CLARK, JOSHUA CLAYTON

296 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CYRUS, CAMILLE MARGARET

5245 DOWNLIN LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DANIELS, ANGELA MARIE

552 COUNTY RD 298 SWEETWATER, 37874

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

FALLINS, MARKISHA SHANTELE

2173 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---GADDIS, JAMES STEVEN5407 JACKSON ST RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GARTH, ADARIUS DEWAYNE3519 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWBUMPER LAW VIOLATION---GILES, CARMEN CHAUNTAY124 LYNCHBURG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102221Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---GRAVITT, CAMERON MARSHALL2009 SCHMIDT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---GRIZZLE, DAVID BENTLY13764 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---GYURAS, DILLON MICHAEL227 RICE STREET ELMORE, 43416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---HALL, THEODORE D3505 SUMTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HANKS, TANNER JAMES4208 Pine St Chattanooga, 374061125Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE---HARRIS, THOMAS RAY30 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374112727Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HEATHINGTON, DEWAYNE MARSH2221 E 25TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---JARRETT, DOMINIQUE MARQUELLE3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---JENKINS, WALLACE RANDAL250 ROGERS LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---JOHNSON, DESTINY NICHOLE209 HICKORY ST LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRUG FRAUD---KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR2452 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071100Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LETSON, WILLIAM EDWARD1204 LAKEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374071539Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MASSEY, JUSTIN LEE318 BONNY CIR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OVER $1,000VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MCMILLON, JEREMY NATHANIEL2106 E 13TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MEADERS, JERRY FRANK519 LOTHRIDGE ROAD CLEVELAND, 30528Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MELTON, JOSHUA CHADWICK9144 INTEGRA HILLS #44 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---MORALES, ARIELLYN ANN8818 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---POWELL, QUINETTA LOUISE641 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---REED, JASON E106 LONGWOOD ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF HEROIN---REED, TRACY DAWN716 WALKER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF AN AUTO---ROMERO, JAGUEL6619 RINGGOLD ROAD EAST RIDGE,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT ( DRIVING UNREGSPEEDING---ROSENBERGER, MATTHEW BRETT303 BRANCH DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE---RUSSELL, MACK LEBRON2354 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM5822 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL141 WEST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---SUTTON, KESHA D3614 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION---TURNER, KOREN QUINTEZ2311 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---VALENTINO, JOSEPH DANIELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 346093345Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE8511 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373637022Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---WARD, THOMAS RICHARD7235 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEAVER, DAEJANAY870 CASTLE VIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT---WEST, CHARNITA A165 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEST, DASIA C109 PEACE STREET RED BANK, 27415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE1207 FORREST GREEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WOLFE, CARL DHOMELESS CROSSVILLE, 38571Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---YATES, ERIC GERARD3814 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

