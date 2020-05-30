Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BELL, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/28/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLACKWELL, PAIGE DESHAI
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COTROLLED SUBSTANC
|
|BOWIE, AMBER ROSE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BREDWELL, JOHN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/10/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|CALDWELL, WILLIE LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/21/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|
|CALLOWAY, DEONTE TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CLARK, JOSHUA CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CYRUS, CAMILLE MARGARET
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/07/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DANIELS, ANGELA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FALLINS, MARKISHA SHANTELE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GADDIS, JAMES STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/09/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GARTH, ADARIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- BUMPER LAW VIOLATION
|
|GILES, CARMEN CHAUNTAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
|
|GYURAS, DILLON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|HALL, THEODORE D
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARRIS, THOMAS RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/30/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JARRETT, DOMINIQUE MARQUELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, WALLACE RANDAL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LETSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MASSEY, JUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OVER $1,000
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCMILLON, JEREMY NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MEADERS, JERRY FRANK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MELTON, JOSHUA CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|ROMERO, JAGUEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/03/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT ( DRIVING UNREG
- SPEEDING
|
|ROSENBERGER, MATTHEW BRETT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
|
|RUSSELL, MACK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/18/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|VALENTINO, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WARD, THOMAS RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 10/19/1950
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WEAVER, DAEJANAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
|
|WEST, CHARNITA A
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WEST, DASIA C
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
|
|YATES, ERIC GERARD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/22/1964
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
|