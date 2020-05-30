Hamilton County Has 60 More Coronavirus Cases To Go Just 1 Short Of 1,000; Deaths Stay At 15; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths

Hamilton County on Saturday reported 60 more positive COVID-19 cases. That brings the total of confirmed cases in the county since the virus broke out in March to 999.

Deaths remain at 15.

Tennessee now has 364 coronavirus deaths - up by four since the Friday report.



There were 481 new cases in the state, bringing the total to 22,566.

There were 22 more hospitalizations for a total of 1,732.

Bledsoe County is at 607 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 122 cases - nine more - with one death.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 210 - one more than Friday.

Marion County is at 40 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 15 cases. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 26 cases. Franklin County has 53 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 141 cases and now 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.

Monroe County is at 62 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 16 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 881 cases and remains at 45 deaths.

There are 552 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths.