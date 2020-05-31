Police Blotter: Man Told To Quit Sleeping On Washer Dryer At High Street Address; Driver Smashes Menu Board At Hixson Sonic

Police responded to a noise complaint on Blackford Street. Ms. Watts reported her neighbor Mr. Cameron was playing loud music and refused to turn it down. An officer made contact with Mr. Cameron who reported he and Ms. Watts have an ongoing disagreement and he only had his music loud because Ms. Watts was being loud in her apartment. Mr. Cameron and Ms. Watts both agreed to stop being loud.



* * *



An officer conducted a field interview at 410 High St. The officer made contact with an individual later identified as Ronald Millsaps trespassing at this location.

Officer observed Mr.Millsaps lying down on top of the washing and drying machine asleep "impeding residents' ability to tend to their laundry." The officer made presence known and spoke loudly in an attempt to wake up Mr. Millsaps. Mr. Millsaps woke up and informed officers he was waiting on his brother who lives in apartment 13. This building has no apartment 13. Officers were able to determine Mr. Millsapshad no reason to be at this location. Officers instructed Mr. Millsaps to leave and to not return. Mr. Millsaps complied and left the location without incident.* * *Police responded to the Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. in reference to shoplifting. The RP (reporting party) stated that a w/m (white male) entered the business and gathered four beers, then left without paying. The RP stated that the w/m was wearing green overalls. Police located Trenton Bierly at the end of the parking lot drinking the beer. RP responded to the location and banned Trenton Bierly from the location.* * *Police checked out a shoplifting at 1330 E 3rd St. The shift supervisor reported a black female came in the store and took two Bud Ice beer 24 packs out of the walk-in cooler. The thiefexited the store getting into a white Mitsubishi Outlander, and left the parking lot traveling east on E. 3rd St. The supervisor said the suspect has a thin build and was wearing a blue jacket. He reported the value of the two cases of beer totaled $54.* * *An officer was dispatched to an address at Timber Lane for a noise complaint. The reporting party stated there was loud music coming from apartment 302A. The officer reported, "I could not hear anything coming from any of the buildings within the complex. The reporting party played a video of the music he heard to show how loud the music was. I could barely hear the music on playback. I then went to apartment 302 and still was unable to hear anything. I spoke to the resident who said he was listening to music earlier but at a low volume. He said he would lower all volume.* * *

There was property damage at the Sonic at 6216 Hixson Pike. Upon arrival, police observed a large SUV with the front end on top of the remnants of the Sonic menu board. Police asked the driver what happened and he said he was watching his left side but ended up hitting the menu on the right side of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.



* * *



A woman on Marijon Drive said her neighbor's lawn care service was placing poison oak on her property. Her neighbor said that it has only happened once and, after speaking to them, it will no longer happen.





* * *



Police responded to the 1300 block of S. Watkins Street in regard to a problem between neighbors. Police spoke with the caller, who said her neighbor attempted to throw her dirty diapers in her trash can. Police attempted to make contact with the neighbors, but they did not answer the door.



* * *



There was a disagreement at a wishy washy on Highway 58. An officer "spoke with both Ms. Stephens and Mr. Hughes. The argument was over the use of a folding table inside the laundry mat. Ms. Stephens was telling him that if he is going to use the same table to stay on his side. Mr. Hughes stated that he had been speaking with her and she appeared to be friendly. He then placed his headphones on to listen to music. Mr. Hughes had thrown his clothes onto the table and Ms. Stephens started fussing at him. She then called the police. After our arrival, Ms. Stephens said that she did not wish to file any charges and that she was finished with her clothes. Both went home."





