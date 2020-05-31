 Sunday, May 31, 2020 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Governor Lee Mobilizes National Guard Across State, Calls For Further Investigation Into Nashville Unrest

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Following incidents of violence in downtown Nashville, Governor Bill Lee announced Sunday that the Tennessee National Guard will remain mobilized across the state and that the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, in coordination with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement authorities, will launch an investigation into unlawful incidents that occurred overnight.

“The right to peaceful protest is foundational to our country, but the violence and vandalism that occurred in Nashville last night was unlawful and tears at the fabric of our community,” said Governor Lee. “We have reason to believe that many of those involved in unlawful acts are not Tennesseans and we will be working with law enforcement to investigate this further and bring those responsible to justice.”

National Guard personnel are now mobilized across all three Grand Divisions to assist state and local law enforcement. The Tennessee National Guard stands ready, in partnership with local law enforcement, the Department of Safety, and TEMA, to ensure order and safety are maintained in the supported areas for as long as is warranted by the situation.

In addition to support from the Guard, Governor Lee has authorized the continuation of a curfew in Nashville and will support similar measures in other Tennessee cities as requested.

Curfew in the downtown Nashville area and Urban Services District of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County will be effective 8 p.m. CDT on Sunday and will continue until 6 a.m. CDT on Monday.

The curfew will not apply to law enforcement and fire department personnel, first responders, and other officials assisting with maintaining public safety, including medical personnel in the performance of their duties, and any other persons lawfully on the streets and in public places with permission from law enforcement personnel.

Governor Bill Lee also issued the following statement:

 

“The protests in Murfreesboro are no longer peaceful demonstrations but have escalated to overt threats to public safety and property. I support Mayor McFarland’s 7 p.m. curfew and have authorized both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the National Guard to provide support on the ground in restoring order for the safety of our citizens.”



 


May 31, 2020

Police Blotter: Man Told To Quit Sleeping On Washer Dryer At High Street Address; Driver Smashes Menu Board At Hixson Sonic

May 31, 2020

County Stops Distribution Of Cloth Face Masks

May 31, 2020

Georgia Has 58 More Coronavirus Deaths, 655 New Cases; Whitfield County Has 15 More Cases


Police responded to a noise complaint on Blackford Street. Ms. Watts reported her neighbor Mr. Cameron was playing loud music and refused to turn it down. An officer made contact with Mr. Cameron ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is suspending distribution of the cloth face masks that were distributed throughout the state by the Governor’s Unified Command Group. It has been reported ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2,042 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 58 more since Saturday. The confirmed cases are now at 46,986 ... (click for more)



Police responded to a noise complaint on Blackford Street. Ms. Watts reported her neighbor Mr. Cameron was playing loud music and refused to turn it down. An officer made contact with Mr. Cameron who reported he and Ms. Watts have an ongoing disagreement and he only had his music loud because Ms. Watts was being loud in her apartment. Mr. Cameron and Ms. Watts both agreed to stop ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is suspending distribution of the cloth face masks that were distributed throughout the state by the Governor’s Unified Command Group. It has been reported that the cloth masks, manufactured by Renfro, are coated with Silvadur. Silvadur is an anti-microbial substance commonly applied to fabrics to reduce odor causing bacterial growth. ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Court Of Public Opinion Has Ruled - And Response

Since the court of public opinion has already judged the officer in Minneapolis, the city should save money and not even have a trial. Let a volunteer, one of these tough guys who run around blindly shooting at people and setting fires, let that guy execute him. With all due respect to our police chief and I mean that sincerely, I disagree with your view. Chief, you should know ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: These Riots Are Surreal

On Monday, when an unarmed black man was killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis, there were 28 others, predominately black, shot within the city limits of Chicago on the very same day. The “Bloody Monday” came after 50 others in Chicago were shot (10 fatally) during the Memorial Day weekend – that’s 78 human beings in just four days – and since “Bloody Monday” through 6 o’clock ... (click for more)

Sports

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)

Trio Of Moc Runners Honored As CoSIDA Academic All-Americans

Nathan Watson, Jonathan Boyd and Abbey Bateman were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Women's Track & Field / Cross Country Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes ... (click for more)


