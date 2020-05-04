4 Residents Have Now Died From Coronavirus At Life Care Center Of Athens

Four residents at Life Care Center of Athens have died from the coronavirus. Residents who have tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 are checked multiple times per day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, officials retest them.

Here are the current Life Care Center resident totals:

70 residents have tested positive for COVID-19

27 residents tested negative for COVID-19

Two residents are hospitalized; officials remain in consistent communication with the center's medical director and local hospitals to ensure the residents are transferred if more acute care is needed. Life Care Center is also checking in with their families frequently and providing as much support possible.

Other residents are receiving care in the Life Care Center COVID-19 isolation area from a dedicated staff.

Four residents have died.

Staff update:

Testing has been made available to all associates. Here are the current results:

42 associates tested positive for COVID-19

73 associates tested negative for COVID-19

19 tests are pending

If an associate tests positive, he or she is not allowed to return to work until guidelines from the

CDC for returning to work are met.

As many of the staff members have, unfortunately, tested positive, it has relied upon the Life Care network to provide additional staff. There are many facilities close enough, and Life Care Center of Athens is thankful to have sister facilities who are willing to send staff and help. Any associate from another Life Care facility who works in the Athens facility will not return to their facility until they meet CDC guidelines to safely return to that location.

"Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive, and we extend our sincere thanks," said Jeffery Ricks, executive director. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the residents who have passed away as the result of COVID-19. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19."