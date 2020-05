A man's body was found late Monday morning in Hamilton County near the Tennessee-Georgia line.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to Highway 134 near the 6th mile marker after being notified a body had been located.

Detectives went to the scene to conduct an investigation.

The body will be transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity, as well as the cause and manner of death.