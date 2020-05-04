 Monday, May 4, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Bradley County Courthouse Has New Roof; Storm Cleanup To Begin

Monday, May 4, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis gave a brief report on the status of several projects to start the May 2020 Commissioner’s meeting. The Bradley County Courthouse now has a new roof, a project that was only recently completed. He said the demolition project has been put on hold “for various reasons.”

 

In regards to storm cleanup, he said the contracts were finished and signed on Friday, and that both companies used are staging the equipment, and that Thompson Engineering will have the monitors for the project in place by the end of Monday afternoon.

 

“The exciting thing is, hopefully things will begin on Tuesday afternoon,” said Mayor Davis. “If not then, it will begin by Wednesday morning.”

 

The Commission also re-appropriated $8,000 worth of funds to buying new desks and chairs for the Veteran’s Department. Any money not used to replace furniture will be utilized in restoring the veterans cemetery.

 

“They do have a genuine need, and I am going to ask that the funds are spent on office furniture, and the remainder of those will be toward the veterans cemetery,” said Commissioner Kevin Raper. “I just feel like we’re talking about roughly $8,000 that we put our trust in them.”

 

“They have desks that they’re having to tape shut because they’re not being closed. They’re having chairs that are in disrepair. These are not new monies. This comes from not utilizing a part-time personnel person, and we’re just wanting to switch line items on it.”

 

Ms. Garrett with the “Small Business Administration Disaster Field Operation Center” informed Bradley County residents that various forms of financial assistance are available for residents.

 

“The terms for these loans for businesses are as low as 3.75 percent, and for homeowners and renters it is as low as 1.563 percent,” said Ms. Garrett, who was calling in from Wisconsin. “The website is Disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.”

 

She said that while most of the time, the SBA would provide some sort of 1-800 number, any number she could provide has been “swamped” by calls about COVID-19.

 

 


