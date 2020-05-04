Donald Scott Trivett, 39, Arrested For Assaulting Law Enforcement Officers Monday Afternoon

Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donald Scott Trivett, 39, on Monday for aggravated assault and resisting arrest at the Hamilton County Courthouse at 625 Georgia Ave.

Trivett began creating a disturbance shortly after entering the Hamilton County Courthouse around noon. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office court deputy and a Walden security officer instructed Trivett to leave the building. He refused and then assaulted the deputy and officer.

Trivett then took the Walden security officer’s issued pistol from his holster.

The weapon was taken from Trivett with the help of a court bailiff.

Multiple Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to the scene to assist.

Donald Scott Trivett was arrested and charged with the following:

· Two counts of aggravated assault

· Carrying a weapon during a judicial proceeding

· Unlawful carrying of a weapon

· Reckless endangerment

· Resisting arrest

· Disorderly conduct

The court deputy and Walden Security officer only suffered minor injuries.