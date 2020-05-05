 Tuesday, May 5, 2020 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Coppinger Says County Budget Expected To Be "Flat" Despite Virus, Tornado

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Tuesday that the county budget should be "flat" despite the twin devastation of the coronavirus and the Easter tornado.

He said the county budget only includes $4.8 million in sales tax and relies heavily on the property tax.

The county mayor said hotel/motel taxes will be down drastically, but he said the county does not receive those. He said the county portion years ago was designed for the Visitors Bureau.

County Mayor Coppinger said over 500 homes were destroyed by the tornado, but he said the county had some 900 new homes come online during the fiscal year.

Some School Board members earlier questioned why other large counties in the state are budgeting for major revenue declines and Hamilton County is not.

He said the finance staffs at the county and county schools talk with each other often throughout the year.

County Commission Chairman Randy Fairbanks said local governments cannot afford to wait to find out the full economic effect of the virus, but need to go ahead and put a budget into place.   

County Mayor Coppinger said all counties in the state have been told by the comptroller's office to have a budget in place at the end of June. He said the budgets can be altered later - as they often are.


May 5, 2020

Georgia Courts To Be Mainly Shut Down Through June 12

May 5, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 5, 2020

Collegedale Dealing With Both Pandemic, Tornado Damage


Courts in Georgia that were mainly shut down due to the ravages of the coronavirus will be closed longer. Chief Justice Harold Melton announced on Monday that the emergency will be extended ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Collegedale has experienced one disaster on top of another, said City Manager Ted Rogers at the commission meeting Monday night. The city suffered significant damage from the tornadoes that went ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Courts To Be Mainly Shut Down Through June 12

Courts in Georgia that were mainly shut down due to the ravages of the coronavirus will be closed longer. Chief Justice Harold Melton announced on Monday that the emergency will be extended from May 13 to June 12. That suspends all criminal and civil jury trials. No jurors will be summoned. Justice Melton said the courts are different from private businesses, “We ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Governor Lee’s 64% Approval

As far as polls go, I’ve found that the pollsters never seem to talk to the same people I do. I’ve also suspected for a long time that some of the characters who take part in these polls don’t have much else to do. But last month a group of researchers at Harvard, Northeastern and Rutgers got together and came up with a 297-page report on the COVID-19 virus and dedicated a sampling ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC Season Is Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC summer season has been cancelled based on the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend the season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We went through all scenarios possible in order to get our players on the field this summer and complete a national season,” WPSL President Sean Jones said. “However, it became apparent that ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: UT Vol Mount Rushmores

Week number nine of self-quarantining is upon us. While things are slowly beginning to open up, my wife Shelia and I are committing to social distancing for a little longer. While I am writing this column for the chattanoogan.com , she is hard at work on her laptop helping students with everything from college applications to financial aid. I wrote several "Mount Rushmores" during ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors