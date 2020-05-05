 Tuesday, May 5, 2020 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Jail Concludes COVID-19 Testing; 100 Percent Negative Results

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has concluded COVID-19 testing on all corrections personnel and inmates in the Hamilton County Jail and the results were 100% negative. 
 
Erlanger Medical personnel, in cooperation with the Hamilton County Jail and Hamilton County Health Department, completed COVID-19 testing of 509 inmates and staff on April 30.  There were 332 inmates and 177 staff tested with all returning negative tests.
 
The asymptomatic inmate recently transferred from Bledsoe County Regional Prison on April 14 who tested positive for COVID-19 was also retested and the test result came back negative. 
 
Sheriff Jim Hammond stated, “These test results reinforce the fact our corrections personnel are taking consistent and responsible actions to protect the health and safety of our inmates during this global pandemic. So far, we have been fortunate to have been able to mitigate exposure to COVID-19 within our facility and this has been largely possible by their attention to protocol and their strict adherence to medical advice. As this is National Corrections Employee Appreciation Week, it is only fitting we take this opportunity to recognize our personnel who serve on the front lines in the Hamilton County Jail and thank them for their sacrifice and willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty during this difficult and trying time.”

"The HCSO continues to follow the advice and guidelines set forth by CDC, the Hamilton County Health Department and Erlanger Medical personnel in order to safeguard the health and well-being of our inmates and our personnel," officials said.


May 5, 2020

New Assistance Available For Easter Tornado Victims

May 5, 2020

TVA In Good Financial Condition Despite Pandemic

May 5, 2020

Georgia Courts To Be Mainly Shut Down Through June 12


The Tennessee Department of Human Services is making new resources available to those with a financial need who were impacted by the April 12 tornado disaster. Beginning Wednesday, individuals ... (click for more)

TVA President Jeff Lyash on Tuesday outlined how TVA has responded to COVID-19 and said the company’s fiscal state remains healthy. “Among other things, those efforts include establishing ... (click for more)

Courts in Georgia that were mainly shut down due to the ravages of the coronavirus will be closed longer. Chief Justice Harold Melton announced on Monday that the emergency will be extended ... (click for more)



Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Governor Lee’s 64% Approval

As far as polls go, I’ve found that the pollsters never seem to talk to the same people I do. I’ve also suspected for a long time that some of the characters who take part in these polls don’t have much else to do. But last month a group of researchers at Harvard, Northeastern and Rutgers got together and came up with a 297-page report on the COVID-19 virus and dedicated a sampling ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC Season Is Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC summer season has been cancelled based on the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend the season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We went through all scenarios possible in order to get our players on the field this summer and complete a national season,” WPSL President Sean Jones said. “However, it became apparent that ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: UT Vol Mount Rushmores

Week number nine of self-quarantining is upon us. While things are slowly beginning to open up, my wife Shelia and I are committing to social distancing for a little longer. While I am writing this column for the chattanoogan.com , she is hard at work on her laptop helping students with everything from college applications to financial aid. I wrote several "Mount Rushmores" during ... (click for more)


