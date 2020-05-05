Worker Killed At Demolition Project At 1200 Judd Road

A worker was killed at a demolition project off Amnicola Highway late Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) is investigating.

Just after 11 a.m., a call came in on an industrial accident at 1200 Judd Road.

The site is the old ADM facility.

There was a fire at that location in August 2019.

Fire officials said, "The scene has expanded to include Chattanooga Police Department’s Major Crimes Division.

"The Chattanooga Fire Department will be assisting Chattanooga Police."