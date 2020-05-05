 Tuesday, May 5, 2020 74.0°F   overcast   Overcast

New Assistance Available For Easter Tornado Victims

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is making new resources available to those with a financial need who were impacted by the April 12 tornado disaster. 

Beginning Wednesday, individuals can apply for both Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and the Families First/Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Emergency Cash Assistance program.

Applications for both programs will be accepted until May 12 for impacted individuals who are living or working in an approved Bradley County zip code (37311, 37323, 37309, 37310, 37353, and 37312) or Hamilton County zip code (37302, 37363, 37379, 37412, 37416, and 37421). 

D-SNAP provides one month of food assistance for families who may not normally be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Benefits are loaded onto an EBT (electronic benefit transfer) card that can be used at any authorized SNAP retailer or grocery store.

The Emergency Cash Assistance program provides a one-time cash payment to families significantly impacted by the April 12 weather disaster. This money is funded by the Families First/TANF program and provides:

$500 for a household of 1 to 2 persons.
$750 for a household of 3 to 4 persons.
$1,000 for a household with 5 or more persons.

"These two programs provide Tennesseans with the temporary resources they need to focus on putting their lives back together,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “The April 12 tornado arrived during a time when many families were still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are going to be there for them during this time of need providing assistance and helping rebuild a thriving Tennessee.”

To be eligible for D-SNAP, applicants can’t be receiving SNAP currently and they must meet income requirements and have experienced at least one of the following conditions as a direct result of the April 12 weather disaster:

Unreimbursed expenses or personal property loss because of the severe weather or a resulting power outage.

Damage to residence or place of employment

Loss, reduction, or inaccessibility of income due to disaster related problems or damage to a work location. 

Disaster-related expenses that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.

TDHS is encouraging applicants to start the pre-application process online and upload documents to the department’s website here. Once those documents are submitted, applicants can complete the application process by calling (833) 990-2348 or 781-0808 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If requested, elderly and/or disabled households can apply for D-SNAP over the telephone by calling the number listed above. An eligibility counselor will assist them in completing an application and conduct an interview for eligibility over the telephone.

To be eligible for emergency cash assistance, families must include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman, have a valid Social Security Number, and live in a house or apartment or 
worked for a business that received significant damage during the April 12 storm.

All TDHS offices are currently operating on appointment only as a precaution for COVID-19. During this time, the department is asking applicants to complete the application process for emergency cash assistance online here. Applicants are required to upload their verification to the application prior to submitting to TDHS. Once the application and verifications have been submitted, no further action will be needed. 

Learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at www.tn.gov/humanservices


