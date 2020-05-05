 Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Weather

Rules Set For Reopening Of Small Group Recreation Businesses, Safe Contact Services

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

The Economic Recovery Group will issue guidance for Tennessee’s small group recreation businesses to begin a safe reopening starting Friday, Governor Bill Lee said.

 

The group will also issue guidance for businesses that have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as offices, manufacturing, and construction industries that require critical supplies to safely operate.

 

Access up-to-date guidance from Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group:  

  • Universal Guidance for Tennessee Businesses can be accessed here.
  • Restaurant Industry Guidance can be accessed here.
  • Retail Industry Guidance can be accessed here.
  • Exercise Facility Guidance can be accessed here.
  • Close Contact Guidance can be accessed here.

 

Additional information on Tennessee's Economic Recovery Group is available here

 

Governor Lee on Tuesday issued Executive Order No.

33, amending Executive Order No. 30 to allow the safe reopening of close contact services. The full text of the order is available here.

 

The State of Tennessee has worked directly with the Tennessee Board of Dentistry and consulted guidelines set by the American Dental Association to allow dental procedures to safely resume on Wednesday.

 

 In April, Governor Lee announced the state of Tennessee will allocate $10 million in Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants to support hospitals that are facing financial strain due to the ongoing response to COVID-19.

The following hospitals will receive funding:

  • Macon County Hospital
  • Rhea County Hospital
  • Maury Regional Hospital
  • Henry County Medical Center
  • Houston County Community Hospital

 

More information on Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants is available here.

 

As businesses in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties prepare to implement guidelines for safe reopen and operation, the Economic Recovery Group has secured special pricing on Touchless Thermometers for the state’s restaurant, retail, and close contact businesses.

Starting today, Tennessee-based business owners will have the ability to order this critical piece of equipment through Friday at 4 p.m. CT (or until supplies last).

 

More information on how to secure no-touch infrared thermometers is available here.

 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 5, 2020

May 5, 2020

Nashville Chancellor Throws Out Governor Lee's School Voucher Program


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BANKS, BRENDA A 222 S SEMINOLE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 58 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

A Nashville chancellor has struck down the controversial school voucher program backed by Governor Bill Lee. Chancellor Anne C. Martin said the law violates the state Constitution's "home ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BANKS, BRENDA A 222 S SEMINOLE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 58 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BRIDGES, MONKIA C 5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BRYANT, VERNON LAMAR 1201GROVE ... (click for more)

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises - And Response

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Freedom Isn’t Free

I was drawn to a guest opinion that appeared in the Nashville Tennessean and written by an Army battalion chaplain. Captain Malcolm Rios is currently stationed at Camp Zama, an Army Garrison located in the cities of Zama and Sagamihara, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan (about 25 miles southwest of Tokyo). What struck me is Captain Rios is watching us from afar and sees a lot of us ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC Season Is Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC summer season has been cancelled based on the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend the season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We went through all scenarios possible in order to get our players on the field this summer and complete a national season,” WPSL President Sean Jones said. “However, it became apparent that ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: UT Vol Mount Rushmores

Week number nine of self-quarantining is upon us. While things are slowly beginning to open up, my wife Shelia and I are committing to social distancing for a little longer. While I am writing this column for the chattanoogan.com , she is hard at work on her laptop helping students with everything from college applications to financial aid. I wrote several "Mount Rushmores" during ... (click for more)


