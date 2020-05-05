Rules Set For Reopening Of Small Group Recreation Businesses, Safe Contact Services

The Economic Recovery Group will issue guidance for Tennessee’s small group recreation businesses to begin a safe reopening starting Friday, Governor Bill Lee said.

The group will also issue guidance for businesses that have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as offices, manufacturing, and construction industries that require critical supplies to safely operate.

Access up-to-date guidance from Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group:

Universal Guidance for Tennessee Businesses

Restaurant Industry Guidance

Retail Industry Guidance

Exercise Facility Guidance

Close Contact Guidance

Additional information on Tennessee's Economic Recovery Group is available

Governor Lee on Tuesday issued Executive Order No. 33, amending Executive Order No. 30 to allow the safe reopening of close contact services. The full text of the order is available here.

The State of Tennessee has worked directly with the Tennessee Board of Dentistry and consulted guidelines set by the American Dental Association to allow dental procedures to safely resume on Wednesday.

In April, Governor Lee announced the state of Tennessee will allocate $10 million in Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants to support hospitals that are facing financial strain due to the ongoing response to COVID-19.

The following hospitals will receive funding:

Macon County Hospital

Rhea County Hospital

Maury Regional Hospital

Henry County Medical Center

Houston County Community Hospital

More information on Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants is available

As businesses in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties prepare to implement guidelines for safe reopen and operation, the Economic Recovery Group has secured special pricing on Touchless Thermometers for the state’s restaurant, retail, and close contact businesses.

Starting today, Tennessee-based business owners will have the ability to order this critical piece of equipment through Friday at 4 p.m. CT (or until supplies last).

More information on how to secure no-touch infrared thermometers is available