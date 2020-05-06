Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey Borkman with similar description. He stated he was waving his BB gun in the air dancing to his music. The officer made sure the gun was a BB gun and put it in his backpack. He ran Bockman ... (click for more)