May 6, 2020
Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey Borkman with similar description. He stated he was waving his BB gun in the air dancing to his music. The officer made sure the gun was a BB gun and put it in his backpack. He ran Bockman ... (click for more)
The four branches of the Cherokee Regional Library System (CHRL) reopened to the public this week with limited hours and new restrictions in the wake of COVID-19. The system closed seven weeks ago in a regional effort to slow the spread of the virus. CHRL is the first library system in Georgia to reopen, with branches in Chickamauga, LaFayette, Rossville and Dade County now operating ... (click for more)
On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)
I was drawn to a guest opinion that appeared in the Nashville Tennessean and written by an Army battalion chaplain. Captain Malcolm Rios is currently stationed at Camp Zama, an Army Garrison located in the cities of Zama and Sagamihara, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan (about 25 miles southwest of Tokyo). What struck me is Captain Rios is watching us from afar and sees a lot of us ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Red Wolves, along with other USL teams, will be allowed to resume small group training and treatment at club facilities, according to uslsoccer.com.
Teams will be allowed to train in small groups at outdoor facilities. Only non-contact training is allowed, however, the use of training rooms for player treatment is now an option.
Small groups are defined ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Mocs’ cross country head coach Andy Meyer announced the addition of Jacob Boykin and Kaigen Mulkey to the 2020 Roster.
Boykin comes to Chattanooga from Seigel High School in Murfreesboro and Mulkey is a product of Chattanooga Central High School.
Jacob Mulkey
Seigel High School
Helped the Siegel Stars to three large school state titles in Division ... (click for more)