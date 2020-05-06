 Wednesday, May 6, 2020 54.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 21 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Stay At 13; Tennessee Virus Deaths Up 13 To 239

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Hamilton County on Wednesday reported 21 more coronavirus cases - bringing the total to 213. The county still has 13 deaths.

The most cases are in three zip codes. These have from 15-27 cases each. They are 37343, 37421 and 37407.

Eleven of the cases in Hamilton County have been ages 10 and under. Twelve have been 11-20, and 28 have been those 21-30. Of the age group 31-40, there have been 29 cases. Officials said 33 are 41-50, 42 are 51-60, and 32 ages 61-70. Eighteen have been 71-80, and eight have been 81 or older.

In Hamilton County, 139 of the cases have been white, 31 black, five Asian and 32 other.

Nashville, where five more people died of the coronavirus on Sunday, had an additional death, bringing the death toll to 33.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 3,346 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 24 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

The additional death was a 55 -year-old man. Details are still pending on whether he had underlying health conditions.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up 13 since Tuesday, rising to 239, according to state figures. Cases went to 13,938 - up from 13,690 on Tuesday.

Officials said 1,156 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 13 from Sunday.

Bledsoe County has 601 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 61 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has six cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County now has seven cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has 11 cases. Franklin County has 36 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 107 cases. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with four patients dying. 

Monroe County is at 26 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 671 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 3,010 from 2,901 cases and deaths increased by four to 64.

There are now 436 cases in Williamson County and now has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 252 cases.


May 6, 2020

Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey

People who live in the Northwest Georgia community will be offered free COVID-19 testing at the Catoosa County Senior Center on May 8 and May 15. The tests are for people who have been screened

4th Street under Highway 27 will be closed on Thursday through Saturday, due to bridge repairs. The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street will detour to the 6th Street exit.



Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey Borkman with similar description. He stated he was waving his BB gun in the air dancing to his music. The officer made sure the gun was a BB gun and put it in his backpack. He ran Bockman ... (click for more)

People who live in the Northwest Georgia community will be offered free COVID-19 testing at the Catoosa County Senior Center on May 8 and May 15. The tests are for people who have been screened and scheduled. Call either 706-802-5329, 706-802-5885, 706)-802-5886 or 706-802-5888 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday to be screened and ... (click for more)

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises - And Response

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Freedom Isn’t Free

I was drawn to a guest opinion that appeared in the Nashville Tennessean and written by an Army battalion chaplain. Captain Malcolm Rios is currently stationed at Camp Zama, an Army Garrison located in the cities of Zama and Sagamihara, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan (about 25 miles southwest of Tokyo). What struck me is Captain Rios is watching us from afar and sees a lot of us ... (click for more)

Cougar's Britnay Gore Signs With Penn State

A mutual connection can change everything. That is certainly the case for Cleveland State sophomore Britnay Gore, who just signed with Penn State University on Friday after an incredible journey led her to play Power 5 basketball, the first player in the program to do so in nearly 25 years. When Gore moved to the United States from Antigua, Caribbean, she stayed with her uncle ... (click for more)

Amid Unique Circumstances 65 UT Athletes Graduate

Though circumstances related to the global coronavirus pandemic prevent standard commencement gatherings from taking place, Tennessee Athletics salutes its 65 spring/summer graduates who have completed their degree requirements. On Thursday, May 7, the university is hosting a redesigned commencement celebration virtually starting at 9 a.m. ET. The link to participate will ... (click for more)


