Hamilton County Has 21 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Stay At 13; Tennessee Virus Deaths Up 13 To 239

Hamilton County on Wednesday reported 21 more coronavirus cases - bringing the total to 213. The county still has 13 deaths.

The most cases are in three zip codes. These have from 15-27 cases each. They are 37343, 37421 and 37407.

Eleven of the cases in Hamilton County have been ages 10 and under. Twelve have been 11-20, and 28 have been those 21-30. Of the age group 31-40, there have been 29 cases. Officials said 33 are 41-50, 42 are 51-60, and 32 ages 61-70. Eighteen have been 71-80, and eight have been 81 or older.

In Hamilton County, 139 of the cases have been white, 31 black, five Asian and 32 other.

Nashville, where five more people died of the coronavirus on Sunday, had an additional death, bringing the death toll to 33.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 3,346 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 24 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

The additional death was a 55 -year-old man. Details are still pending on whether he had underlying health conditions.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up 13 since Tuesday, rising to 239, according to state figures. Cases went to 13,938 - up from 13,690 on Tuesday.

Officials said 1,156 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 13 from Sunday.

Bledsoe County has 601 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 61 cases with one death.

Rhea County has six cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County now has seven cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has 11 cases. Franklin County has 36 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 107 cases. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with four patients dying.

Monroe County is at 26 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 671 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 3,010 from 2,901 cases and deaths increased by four to 64.

There are now 436 cases in Williamson County and now has 10 coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 252 cases.