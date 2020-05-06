Cleveland High School Graduation Moved To June 12

Cleveland City Schools officials announced that after consulting with the Bradley County Health Department on Wednesday, as well as student government leadership earlier this week, graduation for the Cleveland High School Class of 2020 will not take place on Friday, May 15. The back-up date of Friday, June 12 is now set for graduation.

As was announced in an original graduation communication, Cleveland High School and Cleveland City Schools are committed to ensuring public health is a priority during this current pandemic. After discussion regarding the latest data for Bradley County, it was determined that it is best to wait a little longer before proceeding with a group event.

Details regarding the June 12 graduation ceremony will be announced later after consultation with health officials, the graduation committee and senior student leadership.

Due to projected rain and cool temperatures, the Senior Cruise set for Friday, May 8 is also being postponed. The Senior Cruise will now take place on Friday, May 15, from 5-8 p.m. at Cleveland High School. Additional details will be announced soon including a Senior Car Decorating Contest.