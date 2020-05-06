 Wednesday, May 6, 2020 56.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Cleveland High School Graduation Moved To June 12

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Cleveland City Schools officials announced that after consulting with the Bradley County Health Department on Wednesday, as well as student government leadership earlier this week, graduation for the Cleveland High School Class of 2020 will not take place on Friday, May 15. The back-up date of Friday, June 12 is now set for graduation.

As was announced in an original graduation communication, Cleveland High School and Cleveland City Schools are committed to ensuring public health is a priority during this current pandemic. After discussion regarding the latest data for Bradley County, it was determined that it is best to wait a little longer before proceeding with a group event.

Details regarding the June 12 graduation ceremony will be announced later after consultation with health officials, the graduation committee and senior student leadership.

Due to projected rain and cool temperatures, the Senior Cruise set for Friday, May 8 is also being postponed. The Senior Cruise will now take place on Friday, May 15, from 5-8 p.m. at Cleveland High School. Additional details will be announced soon including a Senior Car Decorating Contest.


May 6, 2020

Police Blotter: Man On Foust Street Waving Gun Says It Is Only A BB Pistol; Evidence Murky On Dollar General Heist

Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey Borkman with similar description. He stated he was waving his BB gun in the air dancing to his music. The officer made sure the gun was a BB gun and put it in his backpack. He ran Bockman ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CHATMAN JR, DAVID CHARLES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/11/2020 1 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE PUBLIC INTOXICATION 03/11/2020 2 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 03/11/2020 3 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE ASSAULT 03/11/2020 1 WATTS JR., PATRICK LAVAR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises - And Response

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Freedom Isn’t Free

I was drawn to a guest opinion that appeared in the Nashville Tennessean and written by an Army battalion chaplain. Captain Malcolm Rios is currently stationed at Camp Zama, an Army Garrison located in the cities of Zama and Sagamihara, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan (about 25 miles southwest of Tokyo). What struck me is Captain Rios is watching us from afar and sees a lot of us ... (click for more)

Sports

Cougar's Britnay Gore Signs With Penn State

A mutual connection can change everything. That is certainly the case for Cleveland State sophomore Britnay Gore, who just signed with Penn State University on Friday after an incredible journey led her to play Power 5 basketball, the first player in the program to do so in nearly 25 years. When Gore moved to the United States from Antigua, Caribbean, she stayed with her uncle ... (click for more)

Amid Unique Circumstances 65 UT Athletes Graduate

Though circumstances related to the global coronavirus pandemic prevent standard commencement gatherings from taking place, Tennessee Athletics salutes its 65 spring/summer graduates who have completed their degree requirements. On Thursday, May 7, the university is hosting a redesigned commencement celebration virtually starting at 9 a.m. ET. The link to participate will ... (click for more)


