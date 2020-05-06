33 More Die Of Coronavirus In Georgia As Toll Goes To 1,327; Cases Rise To 30,738 From 29,839

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 1,327 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 33 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 30,738 - up from 29,839.

Hospitalizations are at 5,788 - up from 5,654.

Whitfield County now has 135 cases, up four from Tuesday, and six deaths.



Walker County is reporting 61 cases, and no deaths. Dade County is at 17 cases, and one death.

Catoosa County has 52 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County has 15 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 359 cases, and now 32 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 152 cases, and remains at 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 118 cases, an increase of one, and now 14 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,251 - up from 3,153. There have been 135 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County - up five since Tuesday. Cobb County has 1,997 cases - up from 1,881. Cobb has 107 deaths - five more since Tuesday. There are now 2,357 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 61 deaths - up two. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,222 cases and 81 deaths - up four.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,555 cases and 126 deaths.