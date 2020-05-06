 Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Weather

33 More Die Of Coronavirus In Georgia As Toll Goes To 1,327; Cases Rise To 30,738 From 29,839

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 1,327 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 33 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 30,738 - up from 29,839.

Hospitalizations are at 5,788 - up from 5,654.

Whitfield County now has 135 cases, up four from Tuesday, and six deaths.  

Walker County is reporting 61 cases, and no deaths. Dade County is at 17 cases, and one death.

Catoosa County has 52 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County has 15 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 359 cases, and now 32 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 152 cases, and remains at 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 118 cases, an increase of one, and now 14 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,251 - up from 3,153. There have been 135 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County - up five since Tuesday. Cobb County has 1,997 cases - up from 1,881. Cobb has 107 deaths - five more since Tuesday. There are now 2,357 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 61 deaths - up two. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,222 cases and 81 deaths - up four.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,555 cases and 126 deaths.


May 6, 2020

Police Blotter: Man On Foust Street Waving Gun Says It Is Only A BB Pistol; Evidence Murky On Dollar General Heist

May 6, 2020

May 6, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CHATMAN JR, DAVID CHARLES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/11/2020 1 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE



Police Blotter: Man On Foust Street Waving Gun Says It Is Only A BB Pistol; Evidence Murky On Dollar General Heist

Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey Borkman with similar description. He stated he was waving his BB gun in the air dancing to his music. The officer made sure the gun was a BB gun and put it in his backpack. He ran Bockman

Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises - And Response

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance

Roy Exum: Freedom Isn't Free

I was drawn to a guest opinion that appeared in the Nashville Tennessean and written by an Army battalion chaplain. Captain Malcolm Rios is currently stationed at Camp Zama, an Army Garrison located in the cities of Zama and Sagamihara, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan (about 25 miles southwest of Tokyo). What struck me is Captain Rios is watching us from afar and sees a lot of us

Sports

Cougar's Britnay Gore Signs With Penn State

A mutual connection can change everything. That is certainly the case for Cleveland State sophomore Britnay Gore, who just signed with Penn State University on Friday after an incredible journey led her to play Power 5 basketball, the first player in the program to do so in nearly 25 years. When Gore moved to the United States from Antigua, Caribbean, she stayed with her uncle

Amid Unique Circumstances 65 UT Athletes Graduate

Though circumstances related to the global coronavirus pandemic prevent standard commencement gatherings from taking place, Tennessee Athletics salutes its 65 spring/summer graduates who have completed their degree requirements. On Thursday, May 7, the university is hosting a redesigned commencement celebration virtually starting at 9 a.m. ET. The link to participate will


