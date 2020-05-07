Emissions Stations Reopening In Hamilton County

TDEC announced Thursday that it is reopening three of the four emission testing centers in Hamilton County effective Monday at noon.



Both Eastgate and Hixson are normally closed on Monday. However, both will be open since Bonnyshire will continue to be closed next week for COVID-19 drive-thru testing. The Riverfront site is also opening back up.



Eastgate



720 Eastgate Loop



7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday



7 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Saturday



Closed Sunday

Hixson



5206 Austin Road



7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday



7 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Saturday



Closed Sunday



Riverfront



1620 Riverfront Parkway



7 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday



Closed Saturday and Sunday



Who needs an emission test?

Tags expiring May 31st – NOT Required. Tags will be renewed all month without an emissions test.

New registrations/past due renewals processed in May – NOT Required



Tags expiring June 30th –REQUIRED.*



New registrations/past due renewals processed June 1st and after – REQUIRED*



*Area testing centers will reopening May 11th at 12 pm giving June renewals over a month to get an emission test before they expire.





