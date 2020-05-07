Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total of 1,342; 31,542 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,342 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 15 more since Wednesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 31,542 - up from 30,738.

Hospitalizations are at 5,855 - up from 5,788.

Whitfield County now has 139 cases, up four from Wednesday, and six deaths.



Walker County is reporting 61 cases, and no deaths. Dade County is now reporting 16 cases, and one death.

Catoosa County remains at 52 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County has one new case for a total of 16 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 360 cases, and 32 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 154 cases, and one more death for a total of 12.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 119 cases, an increase of one, and 14 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,254 - up from 3,251. There have been 137 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County - up two since Wednesday. Cobb County has 2,022 cases - up from 1,997. Cobb remains at 107 deaths. There are now 2,396 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 61 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,251 cases and 82 deaths - up one.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,563 cases and 126 deaths.