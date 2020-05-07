 Thursday, May 7, 2020 57.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total of 1,342; 31,542 Cases

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,342 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 15 more since Wednesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 31,542 - up from 30,738.

Hospitalizations are at 5,855 - up from 5,788.

Whitfield County now has 139 cases, up four from Wednesday, and six deaths.  

Walker County is reporting 61 cases, and no deaths. Dade County is now reporting 16 cases, and one death.

Catoosa County remains at 52 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County has one new case for a total of 16 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 360 cases, and 32 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 154 cases, and one more death for a total of 12.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 119 cases, an increase of one, and 14 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,254 - up from 3,251. There have been 137 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County - up two since Wednesday. Cobb County has 2,022 cases - up from 1,997. Cobb remains at 107 deaths. There are now 2,396 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 61 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,251 cases and 82 deaths - up one.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,563 cases and 126 deaths.


Chattanooga State Schedules Commencement For Aug. 1


The state of Georgia's April net tax collections totaled nearly $1.84 billion for a decrease of $1.03 billion, or -35.9 percent, compared to April 2019 when net tax collections totaled $2.87

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,342 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 15 more since Wednesday. The confirmed cases are now at 31,542

Chattanooga State Community College will hold its 54th Annual Commencement exercises on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The College's spring commencement ceremony



Georgia Tax Collections Down Over $1 Billion For April

The state of Georgia's April net tax collections totaled nearly $1.84 billion for a decrease of $1.03 billion, or -35.9 percent, compared to April 2019 when net tax collections totaled $2.87 billion. Year-to-date net tax collections totaled $19.23 billion for a decrease of nearly $680 million, or -3.4 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year (FY) when net tax revenues totaled

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,342 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 15 more since Wednesday. The confirmed cases are now at 31,542 - up from 30,738. Hospitalizations are at 5,855 - up from 5,788. Whitfield County now has 139 cases, up four from Wednesday, and six deaths. Walker County is reporting 61 cases,

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health

Roy Exum: The Fastest 2 Minutes

Roy Exum: The Fastest 2 Minutes

For 25 straight years, on this very day, I would make my way to a late breakfast at Churchill Downs where the post positions would be drawn on every Thursday morning for "The First Saturday in May." Most never tasted the breakfast. They were too intent to study the draw, to see the odds that would immediately follow, knowing where the horses would be leaving the starting gate was

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars' head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a "smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity" to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

With tonight's #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history. Despite falling under the 'recent memory' category, the 2015 Chattanooga Mocs Volleyball team can forever be remembered as one of


