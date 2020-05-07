Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BENNETT, MARK WENDALL
305 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BRIGHAM, TYLER E
9879 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BUCHANAN, MICAH DEVAUGHN
717 GLENN STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
CAR JACKING
ATTEMPTED CARJACKING
EVADING ARREST
---
BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE
2013 RAWLINGS ST Chattanooga, 374064236
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
---
DAVIS, ASHLEY PAGE
92 JUDITH STREET RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
DAY, STEVEN ALLEN
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 503 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
EASON, LOLITA MARIE
1511 SOUTH MACKSMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON
1605 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
GARTH, ADARIUS DEWAYNE
3519 CHANDLER AVE Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
7372 BAYOU BEND COVE MEMPHIS, 38125
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
---
HARPER, JERRELL DEVON
5305 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
---
HARRISON, MICHAEL RAY
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HIGGINBOTHAM, ROBERT EARL
133 SOUTH MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
HOWARD, HEATH EUGENE
1001 N NATCHEZ RD Chattanooga, 374052252
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
JOHNSON, VINCENT OSHEA
4004 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LATHAM, DARREN L
1403 HIGHCREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAWSON, JAMES SCOTT
1603 MARY DUPRE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MCAVOY, JOSHUA NICHOLAS
2337 MARK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211743
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCINTIRE, EMILEE CHRISTAL
451 KINGSRIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PAINTER, ERIC WILLIAM
5431 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373433220
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
2414 LYNDON AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
---
SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN
6011 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123657
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SHUMATE, JOSEPH E
2300 CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 374043216
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL
2104 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SROFE, JEBEDIAH H
480 SKINNER FLAT ROAD MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
THOMAS, JOHN CASEY
9418 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
TILLEY, MICHAEL JASON
3424 CRABTREE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER
3928 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YOUNGBLOOD, TIMOTHY
ATHENS SPRING CITY RD ATHENS,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
