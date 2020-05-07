Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENNETT, MARK WENDALL

305 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

BRIGHAM, TYLER E

9879 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BUCHANAN, MICAH DEVAUGHN

717 GLENN STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

CAR JACKING

ATTEMPTED CARJACKING

EVADING ARREST

---

BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE

2013 RAWLINGS ST Chattanooga, 374064236

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

---

DAVIS, ASHLEY PAGE

92 JUDITH STREET RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

DAY, STEVEN ALLEN

3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 503 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

EASON, LOLITA MARIE

1511 SOUTH MACKSMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON

1605 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING

---

GARTH, ADARIUS DEWAYNE

3519 CHANDLER AVE Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL

7372 BAYOU BEND COVE MEMPHIS, 38125

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

---

HARPER, JERRELL DEVON

5305 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

---

HARRISON, MICHAEL RAY

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HIGGINBOTHAM, ROBERT EARL

133 SOUTH MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

HOWARD, HEATH EUGENE

1001 N NATCHEZ RD Chattanooga, 374052252

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

JOHNSON, VINCENT OSHEA

4004 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LATHAM, DARREN L

1403 HIGHCREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LAWSON, JAMES SCOTT

1603 MARY DUPRE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

MCAVOY, JOSHUA NICHOLAS

2337 MARK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211743

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MCINTIRE, EMILEE CHRISTAL

451 KINGSRIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

PAINTER, ERIC WILLIAM

5431 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373433220

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

2414 LYNDON AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

---

SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN

6011 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123657

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

SHUMATE, JOSEPH E

2300 CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 374043216

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

SMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL

2104 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

SROFE, JEBEDIAH H

480 SKINNER FLAT ROAD MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

THOMAS, JOHN CASEY

9418 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

TILLEY, MICHAEL JASON

3424 CRABTREE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER

3928 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

YOUNGBLOOD, TIMOTHY

ATHENS SPRING CITY RD ATHENS,

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT ON POLICE

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

