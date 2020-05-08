4th Street Under Highway 27 Reopened Early After Bridge Repairs

4th Street under Highway 27 has reopened early following TDOT bridge repairs.
The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street can now be accessed.
View CDOT's map of road closures for full details and location of reported closures due to emergencies or construction.
May 8, 2020
The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and the United Way of Greater Chattanooga announced on Thursday that its joint fund had raised over $500,000 for its Tornado Relief Fund and has ... (click for more)
Galen Medical has reopened the doors for most of its respective practices, resuming in-office visits for patients within safe and controlled office environments. Working in tandem with state ... (click for more)
The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and the United Way of Greater Chattanooga announced on Thursday that its joint fund had raised over $500,000 for its Tornado Relief Fund and has already awarded more than $300,000 in grants to organizations working to provide critical relief to the individuals and families impacted by the Easter tornado disaster.
The Tornado ... (click for more)
Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine.
Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)
The hallowed Kentucky Derby, usually reserved for ‘The First Saturday in May,’ will not be run tomorrow, its board wisely deferring the crowd of over 160,000 and worldwide TV audience, because of the coronavirus, to September 4 (The Oakes) and September 5 for the 146th Renewal of the Greatest Horse Race in the World. I will miss it tomorrow because in 25 years of spending a week ... (click for more)
Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia.
Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)
With tonight’s #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history.
Despite falling under the ‘recent memory’ category, the 2015 Chattanooga Mocs Volleyball team can forever be remembered as one of ... (click for more)