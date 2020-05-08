 Friday, May 8, 2020 56.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Stuart McWhorter, Who Led Lee's Unified-Command, Leaves To Take Post At Clemson University

Friday, May 8, 2020

Stuart McWhorter, former state commissioner of finance and administration and leader of the Unified-Command dealing with the coronavirus, is leaving the administration.

He plans to go back to the private sector and take on a senior advisory role at Clemson University at the end of May.

Governor Bill Lee said, “Stuart has been a tremendous asset to my administration, first as the commissioner of Finance and Administration, then in his role as director for our COVID-19 response through Unified-Command.

His ability to apply private-sector expertise to public-sector challenges has served our state well and I wish him the best in his new chapter with his alma mater’s entrepreneurship and innovation planning.”

The Unified-Command Group, comprised of the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, has established working procedures for testing, procurement, hospital capacity contingency planning, data analysis and other core functions in the fight against COVID-19. The Unified-Command Group continues to coordinate with the Economic Recovery Group through planning and executing on the safe re-boot of Tennessee’s economy.

“The strong work of Unified-Command will continue as we address the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Governor Lee. “This group has optimized our state’s response and we will keep this model in place for as long as needed.”


May 8, 2020

Defective Taillight Helps Dalton Police Nab Pair Charged In String Of Commercial Burglaries

May 8, 2020

Berke Says 3rd Party Vendor Vetted New City Treasurer; Says New Round Of Closures If There Were To Be A Spike In Virus Cases Would Be Devastating To Businesses

May 8, 2020

Ohio Youth Stopped Near Shallowford Road In Stolen Vehicle With 15-Year-Old Runaway


Dalton Police credited keen observation skills, a little luck, and a thorough investigation to help detectives solve a string of commercial burglaries that were taking place in the south end ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke said Friday that a third party vendor had vetted the background of a Guernsey, Wyoming woman who was chosen as Chattanooga city treasurer out of 60 applicants. Kate Farmer was ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff deputies on Friday morning made a stop on a stolen vehicle on I-75 and found a 19-year-old driver with a 15-year-old runaway. At approximately 11 a.m., deputies ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Defective Taillight Helps Dalton Police Nab Pair Charged In String Of Commercial Burglaries

Dalton Police credited keen observation skills, a little luck, and a thorough investigation to help detectives solve a string of commercial burglaries that were taking place in the south end of the city over the past month. The Dalton Police Department arrested 42-year-old Bryan Keith Shoopman and 50-year-old Gregory Henry Scott Dale on charges related to the burglaries on Thursday ... (click for more)

Berke Says 3rd Party Vendor Vetted New City Treasurer; Says New Round Of Closures If There Were To Be A Spike In Virus Cases Would Be Devastating To Businesses

Mayor Andy Berke said Friday that a third party vendor had vetted the background of a Guernsey, Wyoming woman who was chosen as Chattanooga city treasurer out of 60 applicants. Kate Farmer was placed on administrative leave after it was disclosed that she was named in three federal lawsuits. “I don’t know that I have the exact details of how she was vetted,” said Mayor Berke. ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (4)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Derby Reprise

The hallowed Kentucky Derby, usually reserved for ‘The First Saturday in May,’ will not be run tomorrow, its board wisely deferring the crowd of over 160,000 and worldwide TV audience, because of the coronavirus, to September 4 (The Oakes) and September 5 for the 146th Renewal of the Greatest Horse Race in the World. I will miss it tomorrow because in 25 years of spending a week ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

With tonight’s #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history. Despite falling under the ‘recent memory’ category, the 2015 Chattanooga Mocs Volleyball team can forever be remembered as one of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors