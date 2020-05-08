 Friday, May 8, 2020 56.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Hamilton County Has 6 New Coronavirus Cases With 6 In ICU; Deaths Remain At 13; State Deaths Increase By 4; Bledsoe Inmate, 78, Dies From Virus

Friday, May 8, 2020

Hamilton County has recorded six new coronavirus cases - bringing the total to 240. The county still has 13 deaths. Six coronavirus patients in Hamilton County are in intensive care.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department reported a total number of 3,460 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 28 in the past 24 hours.

The death toll at Nashville remains at 35.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are now listed at 241 - up four since Thursday. 

Cases went to 14,441 - up from 14,096 on Thursday.

Officials said 1,299 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 33 since Thursday.

Bledsoe County has 604 cases. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville. The Tennessee Department of Correction said an inmate from the facility who had contracted COVID-19 has now died. He was identified as a 78-year-old man with underlying health issues. 

Bradley County is up to 68 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has six cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County is at six cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is up to 18 cases. Franklin County has 37 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 113 cases. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with eight patients dying. 

Monroe County is at 29 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 683 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 3,108 from 3,066, and deaths have gone up by three to 67.

There are now 441 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 255 cases.


May 8, 2020

Defective Taillight Helps Dalton Police Nab Pair Charged In String Of Commercial Burglaries

Dalton Police credited keen observation skills, a little luck, and a thorough investigation to help detectives solve a string of commercial burglaries that were taking place in the south end of the city over the past month. The Dalton Police Department arrested 42-year-old Bryan Keith Shoopman and 50-year-old Gregory Henry Scott Dale on charges related to the burglaries on Thursday ... (click for more)

Berke Says 3rd Party Vendor Vetted New City Treasurer; Says New Round Of Closures If There Were To Be A Spike In Virus Cases Would Be Devastating To Businesses

Mayor Andy Berke said Friday that a third party vendor had vetted the background of a Guernsey, Wyoming woman who was chosen as Chattanooga city treasurer out of 60 applicants. Kate Farmer was placed on administrative leave after it was disclosed that she was named in three federal lawsuits. “I don’t know that I have the exact details of how she was vetted,” said Mayor Berke. ... (click for more)

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (4)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Derby Reprise

The hallowed Kentucky Derby, usually reserved for ‘The First Saturday in May,’ will not be run tomorrow, its board wisely deferring the crowd of over 160,000 and worldwide TV audience, because of the coronavirus, to September 4 (The Oakes) and September 5 for the 146th Renewal of the Greatest Horse Race in the World. I will miss it tomorrow because in 25 years of spending a week ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

With tonight’s #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history. Despite falling under the ‘recent memory’ category, the 2015 Chattanooga Mocs Volleyball team can forever be remembered as one of ... (click for more)


