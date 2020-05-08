Hamilton County Has 6 New Coronavirus Cases With 6 In ICU; Deaths Remain At 13; State Deaths Increase By 4; Bledsoe Inmate, 78, Dies From Virus

Hamilton County has recorded six new coronavirus cases - bringing the total to 240. The county still has 13 deaths. Six coronavirus patients in Hamilton County are in intensive care.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department reported a total number of 3,460 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 28 in the past 24 hours.

The death toll at Nashville remains at 35.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are now listed at 241 - up four since Thursday.

Cases went to 14,441 - up from 14,096 on Thursday.

Officials said 1,299 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 33 since Thursday.

Bledsoe County has 604 cases. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville. The Tennessee Department of Correction said an inmate from the facility who had contracted COVID-19 has now died. He was identified as a 78-year-old man with underlying health issues.

Bradley County is up to 68 cases with one death.

Rhea County has six cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County is at six cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is up to 18 cases. Franklin County has 37 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 113 cases. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with eight patients dying.

Monroe County is at 29 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 683 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 3,108 from 3,066, and deaths have gone up by three to 67.

There are now 441 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 255 cases.