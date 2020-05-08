Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center

Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from R-1

Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain

conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred

from 04-14-2020)

2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce

Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,

Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from

R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain

conditions. (Staff Version)

2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce

Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,

Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from

R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)



b. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which is

located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,

Tennessee. (District 7) (Deferred from 05-05-2020)



POLICE



c. An ordinance to amend the Charter of the City of Chattanooga, and all acts,

ordinances, and other Charter provisions amendatory thereof, pursuant to the

provisions of Article XI, Section 9, of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee

(Home Rule Amendment) so as to change the City Charter by adding a new Section

13.17, related to the establishment of a Police Advisory and Review Committee to

Title 13 of the City Charter. (Sponsored by Councilman Gilbert and

Councilwoman Coonrod)



VII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATION



a. 2020-05 Bryson Moore. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental

Application No. 19-STVR-00184 for property located at 1420 Madison Street.

(District 8) (Deferred from 03-17-2020)



FINANCE



b. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to submit a Request for Change in

Plan Operations (RCPO) for Mass Mutual 457(b) Deferred Compensation Plan as

provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Development Security act

(“CARES” Act) to allow the following optional provisions effective March 27, 2020.



c. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to elect optional ICMA-RC 457(b)

Deferred Compensation Plan provisions to provide coronavirus-related relief as

allowed by the CARES Act.



d. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to elect Nationwide Retirement

Solutions 457(b) Deferred Compensation Plan provisions related to

coronavirus-related distributions included in the CARES Act.



e. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to elect optional provisions that

allow coronavirus-related distributions from Voya Financial 457(b) Deferred

Compensation Plan as allowed by the CARES Act.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

award Contract No. W-20-004-201 to Nabco Electric Company, Inc. of Chattanooga,

TN, Storm Station 1 Replacement of Motor Control Center (MCC), for a contract

amount of $536,410.00, plus a contingency amount of $53,650.00, for an amount not

to exceed $590,060.00. (District 5)



g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into an agreement with Chattanooga Christian School for the award of the

City’s Green Grants Program, for a total project cost of $110,000.00. (District 7)



h. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Complete

Demolition Services, LLC of Carrollton, GA, relative to Contract No. Y-15-008-202,

Avondale Youth and Family Development Center Building Abatement and

Demolition, for an increased amount of $52.45, to release the remaining contingency

amount of $9,947.55, for a revised contract amount of $103,300.00. (District 8)



i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into year four (4) of a possible five (5) year agreement with Material Matters,

Inc. for professional services related to the Biosolids Data Management System and

all services listed therein, for an amount not to exceed $67,750.00.



j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into an agreement with the State of Tennessee, Hamilton County, and Tennessee

Interstate Conservancy to maintain landscaping improvements to the downtown

interchanges of the roadway known as Hwy. 127 between the intersection of

Interstate 24 and Olgiati Bridge as a pilot for the beautification of the Interstate

Highway System by the State of Tennessee, with the City’s annual contribution

amount not to exceed $62,500.00 for each fiscal year. (District 7)



Transportation



k. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Department of Transportation to erect

commemorative secondary street name signs on N. Orchard Knob Avenue from

Citico Avenue to Milne Street designating said portions of N. Orchard Knob Avenue

as “H. H. Wright Memorial Parkway”. (District 8)



VIII. Purchases.



IX. Other Business.



X. Committee Reports.



XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



XII. Adjournment.



TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2020

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

6:00 PM



1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).



3. Special Presentation.



4. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



5. Ordinances - Final Reading:



PLANNING



6. Ordinances - First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2019-0133 Southern Spear (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and

R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to

amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

properties located a 901 South Holtzclaw Avenue, 903, 9105, and 1001 South

Greenwood Avenue, two unaddressed parcels in the 1300 blocks of Bennett and

Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing

Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General

Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version #2) (Deferred

from 10-15-2019) (Districts 8 & 9)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



b. MR-2020-037 Maverick Development Group (Abandonment). An ordinance closing

and abandoning a sewer easement in the 8000-8200 block of Shallowford Road on

property located at Tax Map No. 149N-A-007 thru 010, as detailed on the attached

map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by

Public Works)



7. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Third Amendment to Premises Use

Agreement and Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Rivermont

Youth Athletic Association, Inc. for the use of property located on a portion of Tax

Map No. 118K-A-009 at 1096 Lupton Drive, for an additional term of one (1) year.

(District 2) (Deferred from 05-05-2020) (Revised)



b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Third Amendment to Premises Use

Agreement and Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Lakeside

Youth Association, Inc. for the use of property located at Tax Map No. 129C-A-018

for an additional term of one (1) year. (District 5) (Deferred from 05-05-2020)

(Revised)



FINANCE



c. A resolution authorizing the Assistant City Treasurer to amend by extending and

increasing Purchase Order No. 52611 to Harris Computer Systems for a one (1) year

renewal period through June 30, 2021, for the purpose of billing and collections of

property tax, in the amount of $127,214.95. (Revised)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Wright Brothers

Construction Company, Inc. of Charleston, TN, relative to Contract No.

D-18-002-201, Gravity Sewer Relocation – former Harriet Tubman Homes Site, for

an increased amount of $89,740.10, for a revised contract amount of $1,260,099.10,

plus a contingency amount of $120,000.00, for an amount not to exceed

$1,380,099.10. (District 9)



e. A resolution authorizing payment to Santek Environmental, Inc. (Santek) for three (3)

years for Bradley County or Rhea County landfill disposal of biosolid sludge and

other special waste, for a total amount not to exceed $90,000.00.



f. A resolution authorizing a renewal of year three (3) of a five (5) year term for the

on-call blanket contracts for professional services for the support of Wastewater

Capital Improvements Program, Contract No. W-18-001, for the nineteen (19)

consultant firms listed in this resolution that submitted qualifications in the six (6)

different categories per their qualification package, in the amount of $13,174,597.00.



g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 3 for Jacobs Engineering

Group relative to Contract No. W-17-006-101, Program Management for Consent

Decree Implementation, a Consent Decree Project for the renewal of year four (4) of

the five (5) year program, in the amount of $3,485,351.12, for a revised contract

amount of $9,948,136.74.



h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

award Contract No. E-20-008-201 to ___________________________ for Disaster

Debris Collection and Disposal Contract for a contract amount of $______________,

plus a contingency amount of $_________________, for an amount not to exceed

$____________________________.



i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

award Contract No. E-20-009-201 to ___________________________ for Disaster

Debris Collection and Disposal Monitoring Contract for a contract amount of

$______________, plus a contingency amount of $_________________, for an

amount not to exceed $____________________________.



8. Purchases.



9. Other Business.



10. Committee Reports.



11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



12. Adjournment.