Grad Party Drive Thru: A Pre-Graduation Celebration At Cleveland State

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • Vehicles lined-up early and often at the Cleveland State Grad Party Drive Thru on the CSCC Campus Saturday

  • Even future Cougars took part Saturday in Cleveland State Community College’s Grad Party Drive Thru

  • Even future Cleveland State Cougars took part in the Grad Party Drive Thru on the Cleveland State Community College campus Saturday

  • Soon-to-be graduate Lauren Sneed of Etowah drove thru Saturday to take part in Cleveland State Community College’s Grad Party Drive Thru

  • Cleveland State Community College President Dr. Bill Seymour helps direct traffic as students take part in Saturday’s Grad Party Drive Thru on the CSCC campus

  • Soon-to-be-graduate Mayra Rafferty of Chattanooga decorated her car in a cap, gown and mask to take part in the Cleveland State Grad Party Drive Thru Saturday

  • Soon-to-be-graduate Mary Kate Reynolds of Monroe County decorated her car and took part in the Cleveland State Grad Party Drive Thru Saturday

  • Cleveland State Community College mascot Freddy points out another decorated car taking part in the Cleveland State Grad Party Drive Thru Saturday

  • Soon-to-be-graduate Caitlin Rico of Cleveland decorated her car and drove thru Saturday to take part in Cleveland State Community College’s Grad Party Drive Thru

  • Soon-to-be-graduate Chloe Styles of Cleveland stopped for a picture with Freddy during the Cleveland State Grad Party Drive Thru Saturday

  • Cleveland State Community College administration and staff joined their mascot, “Freddy,” to help set-up and take part in the Cleveland State Grad Party Drive on the CSCC Campus Saturday

  • Soon-to-be-graduates that took part in the Cleveland State Grad Party Drive Thru Saturday received a special CSCC Alumni shirt with a unique message commemorating the Class of 2020


A Pre-Graduation Celebration brought out hundreds to Cleveland State Community College Saturday as Class of 2020 grads took part in the CSCC Grad Party Drive Thru.

Graduates originally scheduled to walk across the commencement stage this week took part in the celebration by decorating their cars and bringing family to the Cleveland State Community College campus. CSCC staff and administration took part by helping handout special alumni/graduation t-shirts, as well as graduation caps and gowns to the students.

Some of the graduates from the first-ever Tennessee Valley Early College (TVEC) graduating class also drove thru to pick up their regalia.
TVEC helps students earn collegiate credit, as well as an associate degree, all while still enrolled in high school.

COVID-19 precautions not only moved this year’s spring semester classes to an all online format, it also postponed the graduation ceremony first scheduled for May 8, yesterday. Now, the college will be hosting a Spring & Summer 2020 Graduation on July 31. More than 400 students are expected to take part in that ceremony. 

May 9, 2020

Frank Johnson, 33, Shot And Killed In Harrison On Friday Night

Frank Johnson, 33, was shot and killed in Harrison on Friday night. At approximately 7:09 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of p erson shot in the 4000 block of Teakwood Drive. Upon arrival, poli ce located Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground outside a residence. Hamilton County EMS arrived and pronounced him deceased. The investigation ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BONDS, LADARRIUS CARNELL 6616 DENBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County STATUTORY RAPE --- BROWN, AARON DEWAINE 2127 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (4)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

First, a public service announcement of sorts; yesterday America had reached over 78,000 deaths from the coronavirus and, ironically, that’s about the same number that opioids kill every year in the United States. Our nation is doing a good job cracking down on prescription over-use but as we eliminate abuse of legal opioids, the needy turn to illegal drugs, street drugs, which ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Basketball Announces Transfer From St. Louis

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City. Hankton is a rising junior. ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)


