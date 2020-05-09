Grad Party Drive Thru: A Pre-Graduation Celebration At Cleveland State
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Vehicles lined-up early and often at the Cleveland State Grad Party Drive Thru on the CSCC Campus Saturday
Even future Cougars took part Saturday in Cleveland State Community College’s Grad Party Drive Thru
Even future Cleveland State Cougars took part in the Grad Party Drive Thru on the Cleveland State Community College campus Saturday
Soon-to-be graduate Lauren Sneed of Etowah drove thru Saturday to take part in Cleveland State Community College’s Grad Party Drive Thru
Cleveland State Community College President Dr. Bill Seymour helps direct traffic as students take part in Saturday’s Grad Party Drive Thru on the CSCC campus
Soon-to-be-graduate Mayra Rafferty of Chattanooga decorated her car in a cap, gown and mask to take part in the Cleveland State Grad Party Drive Thru Saturday
Soon-to-be-graduate Mary Kate Reynolds of Monroe County decorated her car and took part in the Cleveland State Grad Party Drive Thru Saturday
Cleveland State Community College mascot Freddy points out another decorated car taking part in the Cleveland State Grad Party Drive Thru Saturday
Soon-to-be-graduate Caitlin Rico of Cleveland decorated her car and drove thru Saturday to take part in Cleveland State Community College’s Grad Party Drive Thru
Soon-to-be-graduate Chloe Styles of Cleveland stopped for a picture with Freddy during the Cleveland State Grad Party Drive Thru Saturday
Cleveland State Community College administration and staff joined their mascot, “Freddy,” to help set-up and take part in the Cleveland State Grad Party Drive on the CSCC Campus Saturday
Soon-to-be-graduates that took part in the Cleveland State Grad Party Drive Thru Saturday received a special CSCC Alumni shirt with a unique message commemorating the Class of 2020
A Pre-Graduation Celebration brought out hundreds to Cleveland State Community College Saturday as Class of 2020 grads took part in the CSCC Grad Party Drive Thru.
Graduates originally scheduled to walk across the commencement stage this week took part in the celebration by decorating their cars and bringing family to the Cleveland State Community College campus. CSCC staff and administration took part by helping handout special alumni/graduation t-shirts, as well as graduation caps and gowns to the students.
Some of the graduates from the first-ever Tennessee Valley Early College (TVEC) graduating class also drove thru to pick up their regalia.
TVEC helps students earn collegiate credit, as well as an associate degree, all while still enrolled in high school.
COVID-19 precautions not only moved this year’s spring semester classes to an all online format, it also postponed the graduation ceremony first scheduled for May 8, yesterday. Now, the college will be hosting a Spring & Summer 2020 Graduation on July 31. More than 400 students are expected to take part in that ceremony.