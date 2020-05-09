Grad Party Drive Thru: A Pre-Graduation Celebration At Cleveland State

A Pre-Graduation Celebration brought out hundreds to Cleveland State Community College Saturday as Class of 2020 grads took part in the CSCC Grad Party Drive Thru.Graduates originally scheduled to walk across the commencement stage this week took part in the celebration by decorating their cars and bringing family to the Cleveland State Community College campus. CSCC staff and administration took part by helping handout special alumni/graduation t-shirts, as well as graduation caps and gowns to the students.Some of the graduates from the first-ever Tennessee Valley Early College (TVEC) graduating class also drove thru to pick up their regalia.TVEC helps students earn collegiate credit, as well as an associate degree, all while still enrolled in high school.COVID-19 precautions not only moved this year’s spring semester classes to an all online format, it also postponed the graduation ceremony first scheduled for May 8, yesterday. Now, the college will be hosting a Spring & Summer 2020 Graduation on July 31. More than 400 students are expected to take part in that ceremony.