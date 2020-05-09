Hamilton County Adds 1 Coronavirus Case; Tennessee Has 1 More Coronavirus Death

Hamilton County has recorded a single new coronavirus case - bringing the total to 241. The county still has 13 deaths.

The death toll at Nashville now stands at 37.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are now listed at 242 - up one since Friday.

Cases went to 14,768 - up from 14,441.

Officials said 1,319 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 20 since Friday.

Bledsoe County has 604 cases. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 69 cases with one death.

Rhea County has six cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County is at six cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is up to 22 cases. Franklin County has 40 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 116 cases. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with eight patients dying.

Monroe County is at 30 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 693 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 3,189 and deaths have gone up to 68.

There are now 441 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 262 cases.