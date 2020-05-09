 Saturday, May 9, 2020 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 More Die In Georgia From Coronavirus; Whitfield County Has 9 More Cases

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 1,401 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - two more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 32,568 - up from 32,178.

Hospitalizations are at 5,988 - up 13 since Friday.

Whitfield County now has 149 cases - nine more than Friday, and is still at six deaths.  

Walker County is reporting 64 cases - two more since Friday, and no deaths. Dade County is at 16 cases, and one death.

Catoosa County is at 53 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County is at 16 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 361 cases, and 31 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 157 cases, and 12 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 121 cases, and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,384. There have been 144 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,124 cases. Cobb is up to 115 deaths with six recorded since Thursday. There are now 2,488 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 69 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,403 cases and 87 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,587 cases and still at 126 deaths.


North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy Wants Compromise With Pratt Developers At The Quarry

2 More Die In Georgia From Coronavirus; Whitfield County Has 9 More Cases

North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy Wants Compromise With Pratt Developers At The Quarry

Officials of the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy said they support a compromise with Pratt Home Buiilders at the Quarry property at Mountain Creek. The group said the most recent agreement with Pratt would keep 22 acres in greenspace. It said in exchange 32 acres would be zoned for high and medium density development, resulting in apartments or condos. In an earlier plan, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (5)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

First, a public service announcement of sorts; yesterday America had reached over 78,000 deaths from the coronavirus and, ironically, that’s about the same number that opioids kill every year in the United States. Our nation is doing a good job cracking down on prescription over-use but as we eliminate abuse of legal opioids, the needy turn to illegal drugs, street drugs, which ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Basketball Announces Transfer From St. Louis

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City. Hankton is a rising junior. ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)


