2 More Die In Georgia From Coronavirus; Whitfield County Has 9 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 1,401 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - two more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 32,568 - up from 32,178.

Hospitalizations are at 5,988 - up 13 since Friday.

Whitfield County now has 149 cases - nine more than Friday, and is still at six deaths.



Walker County is reporting 64 cases - two more since Friday, and no deaths. Dade County is at 16 cases, and one death.

Catoosa County is at 53 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County is at 16 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 361 cases, and 31 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 157 cases, and 12 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 121 cases, and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,384. There have been 144 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,124 cases. Cobb is up to 115 deaths with six recorded since Thursday. There are now 2,488 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 69 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,403 cases and 87 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,587 cases and still at 126 deaths.