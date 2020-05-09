 Sunday, May 10, 2020 Weather

North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy Wants Compromise With Pratt Developers At The Quarry

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Officials of the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy said they support a compromise with Pratt Home Buiilders at the Quarry property at Mountain Creek.

The group said the most recent agreement with Pratt would keep 22 acres in greenspace. It said in exchange 32 acres would be zoned for high and medium density development, resulting in apartments or condos.

In an earlier plan, the group said the concession would add five acres to the planned Walden's Ridge Park.

A number of nearby residents are staunchly opposed to development of the site.

The Pratt group is involved in a lawsuit with the city over a rezoning denial.

Taft Sibley, president, and Tim Laramore, executive director, said, "Since 2015, the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy has worked to create a unique 200-acre park on the side of Signal Mountain that will offer unique climbing, mountain biking, and hiking opportunities. Since the inception of the park plan, NCCC and its partners have identified the Quarry property, now owned by Pratt Home Builders and slated for development, as an ideal extension of the park that would provide access and recreational opportunities for a wider swath of the community. NCCC partners include the Land Trust for Tennessee, Southeastern Climbers Coalition, SORBA Chattanooga Mountain Biking Association, Hamilton County Parks & Recreation, and many more.


"In 2019, NCCC worked with Pratt Home Builders to create a plan that would shift the development from R-1 single family lots throughout to a mixed-use development that would combine higher density with open green spaces. 

"We have workshopped the alternate plan by discussing the revisions with City and County Officials, our partners in the conservation and recreation community, city planning experts, local neighborhood groups, and Pratt Home Builders. From these discussions, we have identified two paths for the future of the Quarry property.

"The first option would be the development of the property under its current zoning as R-1, resulting in single family houses on the entire 54 acres. This would mean the entire property adjacent to the park would become privately owned with no public access.

"The second option is to place approximately 22 acres into public greenspace, preserve a famous post oak, increase stream buffers, and create ample wetlands to support wildlife. The second option offers access for neighbors and community groups to the expansive natural space that provides a host of recreational opportunities. Under this option, a small section of the property would be zoned for high and medium density development, resulting in apartments or condos on the remaining 32 acres.

"Based on our discussions with a variety of groups in the community, we believe that the best choice for all of Chattanooga is a development that expands the park and public access to greenspace.  Now, we want to know what the community thinks so we can share this with our city planning commissions to chart a path forward.

"We appreciate you taking a few minutes to take this survey and look forward to enjoying this amazing natural park in the future. For any questions, please send an email to contact@northchick.org.

"Thank you for considering this issue,"

Taft Sibley
President, North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy

Tim Laramore
Executive Director, North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy


