Kahlil Strickland, 23, Killed, Another Man Shot Sunday Night In East Chattanooga

Kahlil Strickland, 23, was shot and killed and another man, 24, was injured Sunday night on Sherman Street.
At approximately 8:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 2000 Sherman Street.
Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.
He later succumbed to his injuries.
A second victim arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle a short time later with a non-life threatening gun shot wound.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423 643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.