Police Make 8 Arrests During Late Night Protests On Sunday In Chattanooga; Officers Say Crowd Tried To Push Their Way Into The County Courthouse

Police made eight arrests during late-night protests in Chattanooga on Sunday night.

Officers said they responded to the County Courthouse around 10:30 p.m. when they were advised "a protest was turning destructive."

Police said drone footage showed some lights being destroyed at the courthouse, which dates to 1913 and was designed by famed architect R.H. Hunt.

More law enforcement officers responded to the scene. Police said the crowd began pushing toward the entry doors to the courthouse.

Police said, "The protest was evolving into a riot as property was being destroyed and it appeared that several people were about to make entry to the courthouse. Police could already hear chants of destruction and burning.

Police told the crowd to back away from the doors. The report says, "After several failed warnings, police began to push the crowd back from the entry of the courthouse.

Police said Thomas Luke Sylvester, 34, of 312 Lindsay St., refused to move back. He was eventually taken to the ground and handcuffed. He was charged with rioting and criminal trespass.

Officers said Gary Lockwood, 27, was among those involved in vandalizing the light fixtures on the courthouse steps. When two deputies tried to take him into custody he kicked both in the face, breaking their glasses.

Police said Lockwood would not put his hands behind his back and was screaming at the crowd to incite them more. Lockwood said he is homeless and is a native of Michigan. He was charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on police, inciting to riot, vandalism and resisting arrest.

At a protest at 928 Market St., police said Luis R. Padilla Pascual, 20, of 314 McBrien Road, tried to throw a rock at an officer. When officers began to detain him they said he began to yell and "cause a huge scene." Police said it brought a crowd to the site. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Also, police said Christopher L. Graham, of 190 Lillie Dr., Chickamauga, Ga., Alex McCain Barbee, 20, of 972 Brotherton Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., and Riley McKenzie Cash, 20, of 123A Kelley Lane, Flintstone, Ga., were arrested after an incident at 150 River St.

Police said they and the National Guard "responded to a riot at Coolidge Park." They said an effort was made to get protestors off of the roadways and into the park. However, they said Graham, Barbee and Cash refused to leave the Market Street Bridge.

Warren Tefft, 26, of 4715 Bonny Oaks Dr., was arrested after police said he was being disorderly and unruly in the 300 block of Market St. Police said he refused to move out of the roadway, but continuing sitting on a bicycle.

Police said John William Davis, 27, of 2309 Union Ave., was at the 300 block of Market Street. Police said he became unruly, jerked away from officers, and tried to run off.